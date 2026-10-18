TN monsoon fury: Chennai braces for extremely heavy rain as red alert issued

A red alert has been issued for Chennai, with extremely heavy rainfall forecast over the 24 hours from Sunday afternoon, as the northeast monsoon remained vigorous over Tamil Nadu.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai also issued an orange alert for neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, as well as the western districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni, for the same period.

A red alert indicates a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm, while an orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall exceeding 11 cm.

In its weather bulletin issued at 2.30 pm on Sunday, the RMC said rainfall had occurred at most places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the previous 24 hours.

The bulletin also said Saturday’s upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh had become less marked.

However, heavy rain lashed Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, marking the first heavy spell of the northeast monsoon.

According to the weather report, Parry's Corner in Chennai recorded the highest rainfall, at 36 cm, in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. Kathivakkam, near Chennai, received 34 cm during the same period.