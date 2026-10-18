TN monsoon fury: Chennai braces for extremely heavy rain as red alert issued

A red alert has been issued for Chennai, with extremely heavy rainfall forecast over the 24 hours from Sunday afternoon, as the northeast monsoon remained vigorous over Tamil Nadu.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai also issued an orange alert for neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, as well as the western districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni, for the same period.
A red alert indicates a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm, while an orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall exceeding 11 cm.
In its weather bulletin issued at 2.30 pm on Sunday, the RMC said rainfall had occurred at most places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the previous 24 hours.
The bulletin also said Saturday’s upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh had become less marked.
However, heavy rain lashed Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, marking the first heavy spell of the northeast monsoon.
According to the weather report, Parry's Corner in Chennai recorded the highest rainfall, at 36 cm, in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. Kathivakkam, near Chennai, received 34 cm during the same period.
In a statement, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said that despite severe weather conditions that dumped over 30 cm of rain in parts of the metropolis, proactive field operations, round-the-clock rescue efforts, and continued coordination ensured that major thoroughfares and subways were cleared of waterlogging with no casualties or major accidents reported.
The release added that all 22 subways in Chennai had been cleared of waterlogging and safely opened to traffic by 6 am on Sunday.
One team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and four teams from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) were also deployed on the ground to handle vulnerable pockets.
For public safety, nine relief centres were established, and food provisions were steadily distributed to residents living in low-lying areas of the city.
Rainwater has now been completely cleared from all major bus routes and most streets. Pumping operations in a few remaining low-lying pockets are in their final stages and will wrap up shortly, leaving the overall situation entirely under control, the release claimed.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Minister for Public Works and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna separately visited Ripon Building, the GCC headquarters, following heavy rainfall across the city and the issuance of a red alert.
During his visit, Aadhav Arjuna met NDRF and TNDRF teams deployed for rescue operations, held consultations and issued necessary directives on rescue and relief measures.
(With inputs from PTI)