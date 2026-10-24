Dalit politics in Tamil Nadu: Beyond representation, the struggle for social justice

Dalit politics in Tamil Nadu owes much to leaders like Iyothee Thass Pandithar and Rettamalai Srinivasan; the Dravidian movement; and, above all, B.R. Ambedkar and the political parties that have followed his ideological tradition.
Having said that, activist Shalin Maria Lawrence claims that "both the Dravidian parties-- the DMK and the AIADMK-- have only enabled caste-based atrocities on Dalits"
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Member of Parliament D Ravikumar largely agrees, pointing out that despite Dravidian parties having been in power in Tamil Nadu since 1967, social justice still remains elusive for Dalits.
"Lip service to social justice and full service to vote bank politics has made OBC caste interests thrive in Tamil Nadu during the rule of the Dravidian parties," Shalin affirmed.
Even parties like TVK, which won without consolidating the OBC vote bank in recent elections, have ventured into appeasing dominant caste groups because of the system created by the DMK and the AIADMK, she added.
According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data reported by The New Indian Express, cases involving crimes against Dalits in Tamil Nadu rose from 1,144 in 2019 to 1,921 in 2023 and stood at 1,777 in 2024.
The conviction rate remains below the national average. In 2024, Tamil Nadu recorded a conviction rate of 11.9% for crimes against Dalits, compared with the national average of 33.9%.
Dalits constitute 20.1% of Tamil Nadu's population.
Dalit politics in Tamil Nadu is currently in a phase of realignment. While the VCK led by Thol Thirumavalavan remains the state's most prominent Dalit-led party and a major voice for independent Dalit assertion, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) rise to power in the April 2026 Assembly polls has opened a new arena for competition over representation and social justice.
TVK won 24 of the 46 reserved Assembly constituencies, giving it a substantial share of these seats. The party fielded eight Dalit candidates in general constituencies, and won four.
Of the 234 seats in the state Assembly, 188 are general seats, while 46 are reserved for SC and ST candidates.
Following its cabinet expansion in May, the TVK government had eight Dalit ministers, a level of representation reported as the highest in Tamil Nadu's history. This included VCK's Vanni Arasu, who was also inducted into the cabinet and took charge of the newly created Social Justice Department, which brought together Adi Dravidar Welfare and Hill Tribes Welfare.
After the 2026 election, VCK's decision to support TVK in forming the government marked a significant shift in its political position. The party won two of the eight Assembly seats it contested, yet its support became important in the post-election arithmetic.
Besides VCK, other pro-Dalit parties in the state include the Puthiya Tamilagam, led by K Krishnasamy, with a base among sections of the Devendra Kula Vellalar community; Adi Tamilar Peravai; the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP); and the Republican Party of India (Athawale).
The key issue is whether this changing political landscape can deliver more than symbolic representation: greater institutional power, stronger protection against caste discrimination and tangible improvements in social and economic equality.
Shalin Maria Lawrence is sceptical.
She points out that Vijay won the April polls because Dalits backed him. If 2021 saw 65% of Dalits vote for the DMK and the VCK, 2026 saw both parties lose their consolidation to the TVK. Shalin, who recalled the Mudukulathur riots in which many Dalits, including Immanuel Sekaran, were killed, noted that when Vijay won, Dalits were glad that, for the first time in Tamil Nadu's history, 8 Dalit MLAs got the chance to become ministers. But unfortunately, the CM has now announced that he will attend the Gurupoojai celebration of Muthuramalinga Thevar, an event started during M Karunanidhi's rule.
Moreover, the CM did not attend the birthday celebrations of any Dalit leaders, including Immanuel Sekaran, she noted.
"This is why, no matter how much representation we get or how many influential individuals arise from the Dalit community, the violence on us still continues," she added.
Ravikumar said Tamil Nadu might have made substantial progress in education, healthcare and poverty reduction overall. However, assessing whether Dalits have benefited equally requires looking beyond state-level averages to outcomes for Dalits, including differences in education, employment, income, health, housing and access to public services.
Dalits' literacy rate continues to lag behind that of non-Dalits. Similar disparities persist in other indicators, including health and economic outcomes. This, he argued, is because successive governments' development policies have not been sufficiently inclusive.
As a political party, the VCK can only negotiate with those in power and exert pressure on them to implement schemes that benefit Dalits. The Annal Ambedkar Thozhil Munnaivor Thittam is a prime example. The party is also exerting pressure on the government to enact a separate honour-killing law and implement the Justice K Chandru Committee Report to tackle caste discrimination, caste-based violence and community divisions among school and college students.
He added that the Dravidian parties had empowered Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Most Backward Classes (MBCs), but had failed to adequately empower Dalits and other marginalised sections of society in the state.
The consolidation of political and economic power in the hands of the backward classes is reflected in the growing incidence of violence against Dalits in rural areas and the reluctance of successive governments to adopt inclusive economic policies, he said.
Dalits might have gained visibility in electoral politics, literature, cinema, education, and public discourse; however, they continue to struggle with caste-based violence, social exclusion, unequal access to power, and the limitations of coalition politics.
Ultimately, the future of Dalit politics in Tamil Nadu will depend on whether electoral gains and political alliances translate into meaningful social transformation.