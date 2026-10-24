Dalit politics in Tamil Nadu: Beyond representation, the struggle for social justice

Dalit politics in Tamil Nadu owes much to leaders like Iyothee Thass Pandithar and Rettamalai Srinivasan; the Dravidian movement; and, above all, B.R. Ambedkar and the political parties that have followed his ideological tradition.

Having said that, activist Shalin Maria Lawrence claims that "both the Dravidian parties-- the DMK and the AIADMK-- have only enabled caste-based atrocities on Dalits"

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Member of Parliament D Ravikumar largely agrees, pointing out that despite Dravidian parties having been in power in Tamil Nadu since 1967, social justice still remains elusive for Dalits.

"Lip service to social justice and full service to vote bank politics has made OBC caste interests thrive in Tamil Nadu during the rule of the Dravidian parties," Shalin affirmed.

Even parties like TVK, which won without consolidating the OBC vote bank in recent elections, have ventured into appeasing dominant caste groups because of the system created by the DMK and the AIADMK, she added.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data reported by The New Indian Express, cases involving crimes against Dalits in Tamil Nadu rose from 1,144 in 2019 to 1,921 in 2023 and stood at 1,777 in 2024.

The conviction rate remains below the national average. In 2024, Tamil Nadu recorded a conviction rate of 11.9% for crimes against Dalits, compared with the national average of 33.9%.

Dalits constitute 20.1% of Tamil Nadu's population.