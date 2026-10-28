Supreme Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of two accused in Tamil Nadu school recognition case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of former MLA Muthukumar and S. Dinesh, an office-bearer linked to the Salem District Private Schools Association, in a case involving alleged irregularities in granting recognition to private schools in Tamil Nadu, in which over Rs 100 crore was reportedly collected as bribes.

A Bench headed by Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Shukul Nagu dismissed Muthukumar’s plea, while a separate Bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Chandrashekhar rejected Dinesh’s plea.

"We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment and order of the High Court; hence, the special leave petition is dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of," Justice Datta said while dismissing Muthukumar’s plea.

The rejection of the bail pleas comes on the same day that former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested in the case. The arrests of Muthukumar and Dinesh may now be imminent.

Muthukumar has been accused alongside P.T. Arasakumar, president of the unregistered Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, and Anbil Mahesh of collecting over Rs 100 crore under the guise of “party funds”. They allegedly made false promises to private school managements of permanent recognition, upgrades in status and various legal clearances.

The Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Madras High Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of Muthukumar and Mahesh. It observed that granting anticipatory bail would hinder the ongoing investigation.