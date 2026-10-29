Former DMK MLA Muthukumar surrenders in ₹100-Crore private school approval fraud case

A day after the Supreme Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former DMK MLA Muthukumar, one of the accused in the Rs 100 crore private school approval fraud case, he surrendered before the special court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases on Thursday.

So far, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has arrested four people which includes former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, B T Arasakumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, and two others Suresh and Raja.

The case surfaced in July 2026 following a complaint by Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu. He alleged that private school managements were cheated after paying money to secure permanent recognition, school upgradation, DTCP approval and other government clearances.