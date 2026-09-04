Will give back all unfilled super speciality medical seats to TN, says Centre

NEW DELHI: The union government on Thursday orally informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to give back all unfilled seats post counselling for admissions to super speciality medical courses, to Tamil Nadu. The centre stated that it will take a call on the quantum of reduction of percentile and inform the court on Tuesday.

This comes after a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, on July 28, directed the Directorate General of Health Services to return to TN only 50% of the unfilled seats reserved out of 151 for in-service candidates if the state decides to reduce the qualifying percentile after the second round of counselling.

When the matter was taken up last on August 24, the centre, through Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati apprised the bench that out of the 151 seats transferred by TN, approximately 40 remained vacant. Based on this, senior advocate P Wilson urged that all 40 in-service seats be returned to TN as 111 candidates were awaiting a reduction in the qualifying percentile.

She clarified that the centre’s stand is that there can’t be reservation, not even for in-service candidates.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Wilson appreciated the stance and added that the seats were bound to come back because they belonged to the TN quota. No order was passed as Bhati said she would give in writing the centre’s decision by Tuesday.