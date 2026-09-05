DVAC searches former minister KN Nehru’s premises over MAWS contract irregularities

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday conducted searches at several premises linked to former DMK minister KN Nehru and his brother in Tiruchy and 19 other locations.

The searches are in connection with alleged irregularities in contracts awarded by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department during the previous DMK regime.

According to sources, the searches began early Saturday morning at multiple locations across the State. At Nehru’s residence on Thillai Nagar 5th Cross Road in Tiruchy, the operation began around 7 am and continued for several hours.

In December 2025, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had flagged an alleged scam in Tamil Nadu involving manipulation of tenders in the MAWS Department.