DVAC searches former minister KN Nehru’s premises over MAWS contract irregularities

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday conducted searches at several premises linked to former DMK minister KN Nehru and his brother in Tiruchy and 19 other locations.
The searches are in connection with alleged irregularities in contracts awarded by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department during the previous DMK regime.
According to sources, the searches began early Saturday morning at multiple locations across the State. At Nehru’s residence on Thillai Nagar 5th Cross Road in Tiruchy, the operation began around 7 am and continued for several hours.
In December 2025, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had flagged an alleged scam in Tamil Nadu involving manipulation of tenders in the MAWS Department.
The agency had alleged that at least Rs 1,020 crore was collected as bribes through widespread tender rigging and cited digital evidence obtained during searches conducted on then Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, his family members and associates in April 2025.
Officials are also examining allegations that party funds were collected in connection with the contracts during the previous government.
A large number of DMK supporters gathered outside Nehru’s residence. Former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Manachanallur MLA S Kathiravan and Tiruchy Mayor Mu Anbalagan were also present at the premises.
Nehru is the latest former DMK minister to face a DVAC search.
Earlier, former ministers EV Velu and V Senthil Balaji had also faced searches by the agency.
Meanwhile, DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday accused the Tamil Nadu government of carrying out searches at the premises of former minister and DMK principal secretary KN Nehru for “purely political reasons”.
Stalin said the action was carried out even as a related case was pending before the High Court and the Assembly session was underway.
Stalin alleged that the government was using the searches to divert public attention. He said people of Tamil Nadu were aware of the allegations that legislators from other parties were made to resign to help form the government. He also alleged that the DVAC had not even registered an FIR on complaints relating to the alleged horse-trading.
Describing the government as a “reels government”, Stalin said such actions showed the “dark side” of Indian democracy.
He said neither Nehru nor the DMK would be afraid of such “threats” by the new government and added that the party would face this through legal means and emerge victorious.
Similarly, DMK's parliament party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also condemned the raids.