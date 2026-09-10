'My broken jaw an unalterable brave scar of history': Stalin responds to TN CM Vijay's MISA jibe

DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday broke his silence over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s MISA jibe and his "jaw gesture" in the Assembly. Stalin recalled the "abuse" he suffered during his Emergency-era imprisonment, including severe assaults, prompting the ruling TVK to hit back and demand proof of his detention.

Besides, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) mockingly asked Stalin if the "false image of a prison martyr was shattered".

Amidst the escalating political tension over Stalin's imprisonment under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency (1975-77), TVK IT Wing demanded proof of his detention, labeling his video address as an attempt to protect a "declining political image" without official documentation.

The controversy stems from a friction point in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, where Vijay made a hand-to-jaw gesture during his speech on September 7 while referencing MISA, drawing strong criticism from some allies and rivals alike.

The opposition DMK then immediately protested leading to chaos in the House.

On September 8, Vijay clarified that the action was unintentional.

Over the years, the DMK has been maintaining that following his arrest under MISA during Emergency, Stalin was subjected to brutal police torture inside the Chennai Central prison, leaving him with a fractured jawbone.

In response, Stalin released a nearly 10-minute video message on Thursday detailing his prison struggle, and criticised the TVK government's welfare delivery, and urging decorum in the House.