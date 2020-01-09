Filing of nominations begins for Telangana municipal polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 967 nominations were filed on the first day of filing of nominations on Wednesday to elect corporators and councillors for 129 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State. Returning Officers of State Election Commission (SEC) registered a total of 976 nominations up to 9 pm on Wednesday. There are 141 ULBs in the state. The election is being held in 129 ULB’s.

Nalgonda district registered 117 nominations from political parties and candidates, which is the highest in the state. Followed by 91 nominations in Peddapalli district. Both Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jangaon registered two nominations each. Rangareddy district received 56 and Sangareddy 85.

The nomination process will continue till January 10. SEC will take up an inquiry of nominations on January 11. The appeals, if any, against the rejection of nominations will be disposed on January 12. The list of contesting candidates will be announced on January 14. The ballot will be held on January 22 and counting of votes, declaration of results would be on January 25, according to the notification of SEC.

KCR to give B-forms to MLAs today

A meeting of TRS party MLAs will be held at Telangana Bhavan at 10 am on Thursday. Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will hand over B-forms to MLAs for the upcoming municipal elections. The MLAs in turn will handover the B-forms to the contesting candidates in their respective Assembly segments.

Those Assembly segments where TRS has no representatives, in-charges of Assembly segments would collect the B-forms. The Chief Minister will explain the guidelines to MLAs on how to issue A-forms and B-forms. After Rao hands over some forms formally, the rest of them would be given to MLAs and in-charges by TRS office secretary M Srinivas Reddy.

TDP to go it alone in municipal elections

HYDERABAD: TDP State president L Ramana said his party will contest the municipal elections independently, and stated that they will put up a strong fight wherever the party cadre is strong. At a meeting with party leaders, he asked the party constituency in-charges to distribute the B-Forms to capable candidates. He said that they have constituted a municipal coordination committee with the district and constituency party leaders

Jana Sena not to contest civic polls

HYDERABAD: The Jana Sena party led by Pawan Kalyan will not be contesting the municipal elections in Telangana. Releasing a press statement on Wednesday, party representative P Hari Prasad revealed, “Due to some unavoidable reasons, we have decided not to contest the civic polls with the glass symbol. “Our president Pawan Kalyan has permitted the aspirants from the party to contest as independents.” Hari Prasad said such workers would have the party’s support

Polls will wipe out BJP and Congress: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

HYDERABAD: Minister of Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav fired a poll salvo at the Congress and BJP saying political oblivion awaits them after the municipal elections. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Talasani said that voters would give a clear mandate to the TRS just like they did in the ZP elections. The Minister revealed that there was stiff competition in the ruling party for tickets to fight the municipal elections