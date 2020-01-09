Home States Telangana

Telangana government files plea in HC against staying of Karimnagar polls

The court will hear the appeal either on Thursday or Friday after proper material, including order copy of the single judge, is placed before it.

Published: 09th January 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government on Wednesday filed an appeal before the High Court division bench challenging the order of a single judge, who had stayed election to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. The bench will hear the appeal either on Thursday or Friday after proper material, including order copy of the single judge, is placed before it.

ALSO READ| Karimnagar Municipal poll candidates confused after HC halts election process 

On Tuesday, the single judge while dealing with the petition filed by Mohammad Amer and others, stayed the election to Karimnagar civic body on the ground that there are certain procedural irregularities that have taken place while identifying ward numbers 3, 24, and 25 and inclusion of SC and ST population in these three wards. The judge directed the authorities concerned to take remedial steps to address the alleged irregularities made by the petitioners. Aggrieved with the same, the present appeal has been filed.

On Wednesday, additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao made a mention before the bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy with a plea to hear the appeal filed against the single judge order keeping in view of dismissal of PIL filed by Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday.

ALSO READ| TRS and BJP vie for Mayor post in Telangana's Karimnagar

After hearing plea of the AAG, the bench refused to hear the appeal because the State could not furnish a copy of the single judge order. The matter will now be heard whenever the order copy and related material is furnished before the bench.

The government, represented by Karimnagar Municipal Corporation commissioner G Venu Gopal Reddy, in its appeal urged the court to suspend the order of the single judge saying that it is arbitrary and was passed despite informing that the division bench has dismissed the PIL filed challenging the validity of notification issued by the State Election Commission on Dec 23, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Karimnagar Municipal polls Telangana municipal polls Telangana HC
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp