Telangana government files plea in HC against staying of Karimnagar polls

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday filed an appeal before the High Court division bench challenging the order of a single judge, who had stayed election to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. The bench will hear the appeal either on Thursday or Friday after proper material, including order copy of the single judge, is placed before it.

On Tuesday, the single judge while dealing with the petition filed by Mohammad Amer and others, stayed the election to Karimnagar civic body on the ground that there are certain procedural irregularities that have taken place while identifying ward numbers 3, 24, and 25 and inclusion of SC and ST population in these three wards. The judge directed the authorities concerned to take remedial steps to address the alleged irregularities made by the petitioners. Aggrieved with the same, the present appeal has been filed.

On Wednesday, additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao made a mention before the bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy with a plea to hear the appeal filed against the single judge order keeping in view of dismissal of PIL filed by Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday.

After hearing plea of the AAG, the bench refused to hear the appeal because the State could not furnish a copy of the single judge order. The matter will now be heard whenever the order copy and related material is furnished before the bench.

The government, represented by Karimnagar Municipal Corporation commissioner G Venu Gopal Reddy, in its appeal urged the court to suspend the order of the single judge saying that it is arbitrary and was passed despite informing that the division bench has dismissed the PIL filed challenging the validity of notification issued by the State Election Commission on Dec 23, 2019.