COVID-19: Telangana MLA Bajireddy Govardhan tests positive; second state lawmaker to contract virus

NIZAMABAD/WARANGAL: After Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, another legislator Bajireddy Govardhan from Nizamabad Rural tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The MLA, along with his wife, was immediately shifted to Hyderabad, where he was admitted in a corporate hospital.

According to sources, Bajireddy Govardhan met Yadagiri Reddy in Hyderabad two days ago and when returned home in Vinayaknagar in Nizamabad town, he began showing symptoms of COVID-19. He had frequent bouts of cough and was feeling uneasy. Suspecting that something was wrong, he contacted District Collector C Narayana Reddy, who sent a team of doctors to him.

The medical team collected samples from the legislator and his wife and sent them to a lab for confirmation on Saturday. The test result came positive for Govaradhan and negative for his wife on Sunday. The other family members are in quarantine now.

Govardhan took part in 2BHK houses inauguration programme on Saturday along with MLC VG Goud and several officials in Dichpally, sources said. Meanwhile, a 65-year-old person from Shiva Nagar in Warangal, undergoing Covid treatment in MGM Hospital died while he was being taken to Gandhi Hospital on Sunday.

48 officials advised isolation in Bhuvangiri

Three COVID-19 patients, including the one who died, were being shifted to Gandhi Hospital in an ambulance after their health condition worsened. The 65-year-old died even before the ambulance reached Ghanpur. The body of the victim was sent back to MGM Hospital while the other two patients — one from Kazipet and the other from Jammikunta of Karimngar — were shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Their condition is reported to be very critical.

In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, a 50-year-old woman tested positive on Sunday and was shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment. A resident of Mahadebpur, she was undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital in Kazipet. After recovery, she returned to her village but was soon tested positive for Covid-19. The entire village was sanitised with disinfectant spray and the sarpanch urged the villagers not to step out of their homes.

Meanwhile, a chunk of Bhuvanagiri district administration’s senior officials including the Collector, totalling to 48 official and three elected representatives from the district have been advised home quarantine as the Zilla Parishad CEO of the district tested positive for COVID-19.

The ZP CEO had attended a district-level conference recently which was attended by all the top officials from the district. Later, the CEO tested positive for COVID-19 and as a precaution all the officials have been directed to remain home quarantined.

Health official tests positive

A senior officer from the Telangana Health Department has tested positive for Covid-19. The officer is one of the top officials of the health department and is a doctor at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The official is learnt to have participated in meetings with the Health Minister and other top officials of the public health department recently.

