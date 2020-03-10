Pranay murder case: Honour killing victim's wife sees threat to mother’s life from uncle

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Real estate businessman T Maruthi Rao’s daughter Amrutha alleged that there was a threat to the life of her mother Girija from her paternal uncle Sravan.

Speaking to the media at Miryalaguda on Monday, she alleged that Sravan had brought pressure on Maruthi Rao to transfer his property to him due to which he committed suicide. She also alleged that Sravan physically attacked Maruthi Rao.

"I went to the funeral because in his suicide note he wanted me to come and meet my mother. But Sravan’s daughter pushed me out, and others began shouting at me," Amrutha said.

"I hated Maruthi Rao when he got Pranay killed. I don’t know why he committed suicide. I hoped the court would punish him, but he punished himself. He was not so weak to end life his life," she said, suggesting that cause of death may not be suicide. She added, "I have a son, uncle and aunty here. I do not have to go to my mother," she said.

During the entire course of the news conference, not once did she refer to Maruthi Rao as daddy.

Amrutha eyeing property, alleges uncle

NALGONDA: Maruthi Rao’s brother T Sravan blames his niece Amrutha for all the "problems" the family is facing. "She refers to her father even today as Maruthi Rao and not naanna or daddy," he said. Speaking to media, he denied threatening anyone including his brother. "I don’t have any vices as she is alleging," he said.

He said that Amrutha had continued to nurture hatred in her heart for her father. Sravan recollected how Amrutha demanded the police hang Maruthi Rao. "Before Pranay’s murder, I was not on speaking terms with my brother. We had differences over Amrutha’s decision to marry Pranay," he added.

Forced to return without seeing her father’s body

NALGONDA: Tension prevailed at the funeral of real estate businessman T Maruthi Rao when Amrutha arrived to see his mortal remains on Monday. Accompanied by police officials, Amrutha arrived even as hundreds of people, including her relatives and others began shouting at her to go back, blaming her for his death. With no alternative left, she returned without seeing her father’s body. Those who turned up at the funeral procession included Miryalaguda MLA K Bhaskar Rao and Municipal Chairman T Bhargav

Maruthi Rao was in a pensive mood for many days before suicide

HYDERABAD: Businessman T Maruthi Rao used to remain silent for long hours and did not show any interest in answering any calls on his mobile phone. Days before taking the extreme step of ending his life, Maruthi Rao appeared in a pensive and penitent mood, according to police who questioned his driver.

"I was just a driver. I used to take him wherever he wanted to go. A day before committing suicide, he asked me take him to Hyderabad as he had business work. After reaching Hyderabad, he asked me to take him to Arya Vysya Bhavan. He then told me that he would return to Miryalaguda the next day," the police said, quoting the driver.

Before committing suicide, he spoke to his family members on the phone and made some calls to persons known to him in Hyderabad. A few text messages were found on his phone, but he did not reply to them. The Saifabad police, will question Maruthi Rao’s family members next

Post-mortem report says consumption of poison cause of death

The police who received preliminary postmortem report from forensic doctors, said the cause of death was consumption of poison. This affected his brain first and then impacted his other vital organs. To establish the poison content, the viscera samples have been sent to forensic lab. No injury marks were found on the body