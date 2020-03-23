Coronavirus-prone districts in Telangana intensify vigil

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ADILABAD/WARANGAL: In the wake of 10 Indonesian nationals being tested positive for coronavirus in Karimnagar, the district administration has intensified its control measures to combat the spread of the virus. It is learnt that the officials would undertake the second phase of the door-to-door medical survey from Tuesday.

Speaking to Express, District Collector K Shashanka said, "Around 39 blood samples have been collected from persons who have been home-quarantined, under the supervision of World Health Organisation (WHO) representatives. All these samples have been sent to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for preliminary tests. People who have travelled to the district from Gulf countries are voluntarily submitting themselves for medical examination."

The Collector added that a few citizens withheld their particulars during Phase 1 of the medical survey. "In the second phase, we intend to get all the information out - using force, if need be. We plan to take police personnel with us," Shashanka said.He further expressed his gratitude to the people of Karimnagar for extending their support to the Janata Curfew, by staying indoors.

Hitting a roadblock

While denizens of erstwhile Adilabad district stayed indoors in view of the Janata Curfew, those travelling to the district from Maharashtra and vice versa were faced with difficulty as the borders were shut.

The police stopped all the vehicles on NH 44 near Mandagada village — between the Adilabad and Maharashtra border on Saturday night. Lorry drivers weer asked to stop their vehicles nearby and stay put. As most of the shops were closed, they had trouble finding food.

Meanwhile, a group of tourists from the State who had been to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month were returning from their trip when the trains stopped running. They then hired private bus to the State, which was stopped in Adilabad on Saturday night.

DMHO Thodasam Chandu and his team visited them and checked them for symptoms. Later, they were let go with a police escort vehicle.Meanwhile, several checkposts at borders of erstwhile Adilabad district function without thermal scanning machines, sources said.

Announcements

WARANGAL: The police personnel in Warangal, made continuous announcements using sound amplifiers, urging the public to stay at home. They also barricaded the district’s borders

Bikers run into trouble

MAHBUBNAGAR: In Jadcherla and Wanaparthy towns, a few youngsters were seen defying the curfew by riding their motorcycles, only to be stopped by the police, who seized their bike keys.

Karimnagar man isolated

KARIMNAGAR: A man, who was allegedly in close contact with the Covid-positive Indonesians, was placed under isolation at Karimnagar govt civil hospital. Police and district officials are still tracing the people who had met the Indonesians since March 14

Two suspected coronavirus cases in Asifabad

ADILABAD: Two persons, who had returned from Dubai recently, were shifted to the isolation ward in Asifabad hospital on Sunday with suspected Coronavirus. The duo were picked up from Goleti when police personnel were conducting vehicle checks. They had the home-quarantine stamps on their hands. Upon questioning,they said that they returned to RGIA from Dubai around 3.30 am on Sunday

Couple gets married amid Janata Curfew

JANGAON: A young couple Gunde Naresh and Shwetha got married on Sunday amid the Janata Curfew. Understandably, their guests chose to remain indoors. This didn’t deter the bride and groom to go ahead with the ceremony. The wedding, which was held in Vadlakonda, saw just the families. Though the muhurt was at 11.15 am, the wedding was performed at 6 am so that they could observe the curfew

Councillor circulates anti-curfew post, held

SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy police arrested three persons, including a ward councillor, for their alleged remarks on social media against the Janata Curfew on Sunday. Mohd Sami, the councillor for ward 34, had allegedly circulated a post against the Janata Curfew on social media. Two others, Mohd Arafat and Vahed Bin Ahmad, were also arrested for the same