STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Coronavirus-prone districts in Telangana intensify vigil

While Karimnagar will take up Phase-II of door-to-door medical survey from Tuesday, checkposts have been set up in districts bordering Maharashtra.

Published: 23rd March 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Court cross roads in Karimnagar has a deserted look amid 'Janta Curfew'

Court cross roads in Karimnagar has a deserted look amid 'Janta Curfew'. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ADILABAD/WARANGAL: In the wake of 10 Indonesian nationals being tested positive for coronavirus in Karimnagar, the district administration has intensified its control measures to combat the spread of the virus. It is learnt that the officials would undertake the second phase of the door-to-door medical survey from Tuesday.

Speaking to Express, District Collector K Shashanka said, "Around 39 blood samples have been collected from persons who have been home-quarantined, under the supervision of World Health Organisation (WHO) representatives. All these samples have been sent to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for preliminary tests. People who have travelled to the district from Gulf countries are voluntarily submitting themselves for medical examination."

ALSO READ| Coronavirus: Politicos in Telangana put their feet up amid 'Janta Curfew'

The Collector added that a few citizens withheld their particulars during Phase 1 of the medical survey. "In the second phase, we intend to get all the information out - using force, if need be. We plan to take police personnel with us," Shashanka said.He further expressed his gratitude to the people of Karimnagar for extending their support to the Janata Curfew, by staying indoors.

Hitting a roadblock

While denizens of erstwhile Adilabad district stayed indoors in view of the Janata Curfew, those travelling to the district from Maharashtra and vice versa were faced with difficulty as the borders were shut.

The police stopped all the vehicles on NH 44 near Mandagada village — between the Adilabad and Maharashtra border on Saturday night. Lorry drivers weer asked to stop their vehicles nearby and stay put. As most of the shops were closed, they had trouble finding food.

Meanwhile, a group of tourists from the State who had been to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month were returning from their trip when the trains stopped running. They then hired private bus to the State, which was stopped in Adilabad on Saturday night.

DMHO Thodasam Chandu and his team visited them and checked them for symptoms. Later, they were let go with a police escort vehicle.Meanwhile, several checkposts at borders of erstwhile Adilabad district function without thermal scanning machines, sources said.

Announcements

WARANGAL: The police personnel in Warangal, made continuous announcements using sound amplifiers, urging the public to stay at home. They also barricaded the district’s borders

Bikers run into trouble

MAHBUBNAGAR: In Jadcherla and Wanaparthy towns, a few youngsters were seen defying the curfew by riding their motorcycles, only to be stopped by the police, who seized their bike keys.

ALSO READ| Coronavirus: All train services to be closed in Telangana till March 31

Karimnagar man isolated

KARIMNAGAR: A man, who was allegedly in close contact with the Covid-positive Indonesians, was placed under isolation at Karimnagar govt civil hospital. Police and district officials are still tracing the people who had met the Indonesians since March 14

Two suspected coronavirus cases in Asifabad

ADILABAD: Two persons, who had returned from Dubai recently, were shifted to the isolation ward in Asifabad hospital on Sunday with suspected Coronavirus. The duo were picked up from Goleti when police personnel were conducting vehicle checks. They had the home-quarantine stamps on their hands. Upon questioning,they said that they returned to RGIA from Dubai around 3.30 am on Sunday

Couple gets married amid Janata Curfew

JANGAON: A young couple Gunde Naresh and Shwetha got married on Sunday amid the Janata Curfew. Understandably, their guests chose to remain indoors. This didn’t deter the bride and groom to go ahead with the ceremony. The wedding, which was held in Vadlakonda, saw just the families. Though the muhurt was at 11.15 am, the wedding was performed at 6 am so that they could observe the curfew

Councillor circulates anti-curfew post, held

SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy police arrested three persons, including a ward councillor, for their alleged remarks on social media against the Janata Curfew on Sunday. Mohd Sami, the councillor for ward 34, had allegedly circulated a post against the Janata Curfew on social media. Two others, Mohd Arafat and Vahed Bin Ahmad, were also arrested for the same

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Telangana coronavirus Telangana lockdown Karimnagar Karimnagar coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp