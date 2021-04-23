COVID-19: Telangana sends empty tankers to Odisha for procuring oxygen

By Express News Service

The Telangana government on Friday sent empty tankers on a warplane to Odisha to procure medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients.

Health Minister E Rajender and Chief Secretary Simesh Kumar saw off the defence flight from Begumpet airport, which is expected to bring the tankers back filled with medical oxygen.

Two C17 aircrafts of the Indian Air Force were deployed for the purpose captained by Wing Commander Chaitanya, and Wing Commander Nijhawan.

The Chief Secretary has been in touch with the Central government officials for the last couple of days requesting them to spare defence flights for the transportation of oxygen tankers.

The airlifting of oxygen tankers will save at least three days time.

The oxygen liquid brought from Odisha will also be supplied to 63 corporate hospitals, which are treating Covid-19 patients.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister) KT Rama Rao tweeted, "My compliments to both Health Minister

@Eatala_Rajender Garu & @TelanganaCS Somesh Kumar Garu who are supervising Oxygen tankers airlifting from Hyderabad to Orissa to bring back oxygen faster to Telangana - saving 3 days & many valuable lives. First time in India. #NeedOfTheHour"(sic)