As Omicron looms, only 46 per cent in Telangana fully vaccinated

HYDERABAD: Majority of the districts in Telangana are lagging behind in administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, with not even 50 per cent of the population doubly vaccinated against the SARS Cov2 virus and its mutants. According to data from the Department of Health, the State’s overall second dose average is 46%.

Though this number is higher than the national average of double vaccinated individuals, within the State, only 11 districts are averaging above this.

The five districts which have the least number of fully vaccinated individuals are Asifabad - 15%, Vikarabad and Gadwal at 18% each, Narayanpet - 19% and 22% in Adilabad. In fact, border districts like Nizamabad and Nirmal, which were entry points of the Delta variant in March and paid a huge price as they recorded a large number of cases and deaths, have only 33% (both districts) of their populations vaccinated.

“These are extremely virgin populations in terms of Covid-19 exposure, making it very important to vaccinate them on priority. If we do not, they would be like ticking time bombs as one person can potentially cause an outbreak. In each of these districts, plans need to be drawn up to address local issues like belief, misconception etc., and if required, using incentives as well like foodgrain,” said Dr BR Shamanna, Professor, University of Hyderabad.

TS sets 100% target by Dec 31

The State, despite facing these challenges, has set an ambitious target of December 31 to double-vaccinate all of its 2.77 crore adult population. The target, however, seems achievable in light of the fact that 90% of the State population has got its first dose. According to data, Hyderabad and Ranagreddy districts have achieved 107% and 105% vaccination, but several others such as Adilabad, Asifabad, Sangareddy, Warangal Rural, Nirmal and Narayanpet have struggled to cross the 80% mark.

Shockingly, Medchal, which is predominantly urban with good connectivity to healthcare, has only vaccinated 80% of its population.

Meanwhile, State health officials note that they have deployed teams to identify those due for vaccine. “We have nearly 25 lakh citizens due for a second dose. We have been preparing a list of such people at the village and ward level and are going to their homes and inoculating them,” said Dr GS Rao, Director of Public Health.

Doc suspended for bunking vax drive

Hyderabad: Mahbubnagar Collector S Venkata Rao suspended a medical officer for being negligent and not attending the vaccination drive at the Rajapur Primary Health Care (PHC) centre on Thursday. During his sudden inspection, Rao had found that Dr Pratap Chouhan was not supervising the vaccination camp at the PHC. The district administration has set the target of achieving 100 per cent vaccination in 15 days. Special officers have been given charge of mandals

DMHO tests +ve after son returns to India

Hyderabad: Suryapet DMHO Dr Kota Chalam and six members of his family tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. According to reports, the official’s son had flown to India just a week ago. The family then visited Tirupati after which some of them began exhibiting symptoms. Upon testing, six members of the family tested positive for the virus. It’s not clear as to what could have caused the outbreak and from where they contracted the virus. The news raised concerns among those who came in contact with the family

3 tribal students +ve

Khammam: Three tribal girl students of Kasturibha Junior College in Julurpad mandal tested positive for Covid-19