Telangana: No country for pregnant women 

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Pregnant women in Agency areas are finding it a herculean task to reach hospitals in time after they go into labour. Due to overflowing streams and lack of internal roads, many have had to give birth in bullock carts and vehicles inside the thick forests of erstwhile Adilabad district.

On July 21, R Ellava from Dadojipeta village went into labour in the morning and her family members tried to shift her in a vehicle to Kadam Hospital. But, on the way to the hospital, they came across an overflowing stream and could not cross it. Finally, Ellava had to give birth in the vehicle.

ALSO READ: Woman trapped in flooded road gives birth in auto in Telangana's Nirmal district

On July 26, Ingle Pooja, a native of Thumaalpahad village, had to deliver her baby in a bullock cart as an ambulance could not reach her village due to a lack of road facility. The 8-km stretch from Karanjee village to Gubdi still does not have a proper road and becomes flooded every year during the monsoon.

ALSO READ: Pregnant woman in Telangana carried across river on stretcher

Officials promise to take up the road works every year before an election, but forget about the issue soon after the poll results. The villagers allege that at least two persons die due to the lack of road connectivity in the area every year. Roads from Ankapur to Pendurlodhi crossroad via Kolamguda in Chinchughat gram panchayat are also in dire straits.

36 villages still cut off

The police have identified around 36 villages that are still cut off from the rest of the district after the recent rains. They had to transport food to the stranded villagers.