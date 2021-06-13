STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Huzurabad seat vacant as Eatala resigns, set to join BJP

On Saturday, Rajender, accompanied by his followers, paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park before submitting his resignation letter at the Speaker’s office.

Published: 13th June 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former health minister Eatala Rajender shows his resignation letter to the media in Hyderabad, on Saturday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

Former health minister Eatala Rajender shows his resignation letter to the media in Hyderabad, on Saturday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  “A vacancy has arisen to 31-Huzurabad Assembly constituency”, was the notification issued on Saturday by State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu, two hours after former minister Eatala Rajender tendered his resignation as an MLA. With the vacancy notified by the Assembly, the bypoll for Huzurabad segment may be held within six months. On Saturday, Rajender, accompanied by his followers, paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park before submitting his resignation letter at the Speaker’s office.

He is all set to join the BJP on June 14, in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda. Speaking to mediapersons after resigning, Rajender said he neither had a “Left” nor a “Right” agenda, and declared, “My only agenda is to end the feudal and dictatorial rule in the State.” He said that those who were elected from other parties were continuing as Ministers in the TRS government.

Bypoll like Kurukshetra war: Eatala

Deploying references from the epic Mahabharata to describe the forthcoming bypoll to Huzurabad, he said the bypoll would be a ‘fight between Pandavas and Kauravas’ and would be like the ‘ Kurukshetra war ’ . Rajender alleged that the Telangana government had not been focusing on providing jobs and purchasing rain-drenched paddy.

ALSO READ | Eatala Rajender frustrated, claims are hogwash: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud

“The government is channelling all its efforts on how to suppress me,” he alleged. He exuded confidence that he would win the bypoll with a thumping majority. It may be recalled that Rajender, representing the Huzurabad Assembly segment, was sacked from the State Cabinet on May 2, following allegations against him that he had grabbed assigned lands. The State government ordered a probe into the allegations, after which Rajender challenged the probe in the High Court .

First of its kind Though TRS MLAs are known for their en masse resignations during the separate Telangana movement, this is the first time that a TRS MLA submitted his resignation after the formation of Telangana in 2014. This is also the third time that Rajender has resigned as an MLA. During the separate Telangana movement, he had resigned twice — in 2008 and 2010.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huzurabad seat Eatala Rajender resignation BJP Telangana TRS
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp