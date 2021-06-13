Huzurabad seat vacant as Eatala resigns, set to join BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “A vacancy has arisen to 31-Huzurabad Assembly constituency”, was the notification issued on Saturday by State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu, two hours after former minister Eatala Rajender tendered his resignation as an MLA. With the vacancy notified by the Assembly, the bypoll for Huzurabad segment may be held within six months. On Saturday, Rajender, accompanied by his followers, paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park before submitting his resignation letter at the Speaker’s office.

He is all set to join the BJP on June 14, in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda. Speaking to mediapersons after resigning, Rajender said he neither had a “Left” nor a “Right” agenda, and declared, “My only agenda is to end the feudal and dictatorial rule in the State.” He said that those who were elected from other parties were continuing as Ministers in the TRS government.

Bypoll like Kurukshetra war: Eatala

Deploying references from the epic Mahabharata to describe the forthcoming bypoll to Huzurabad, he said the bypoll would be a ‘fight between Pandavas and Kauravas’ and would be like the ‘ Kurukshetra war ’ . Rajender alleged that the Telangana government had not been focusing on providing jobs and purchasing rain-drenched paddy.

“The government is channelling all its efforts on how to suppress me,” he alleged. He exuded confidence that he would win the bypoll with a thumping majority. It may be recalled that Rajender, representing the Huzurabad Assembly segment, was sacked from the State Cabinet on May 2, following allegations against him that he had grabbed assigned lands. The State government ordered a probe into the allegations, after which Rajender challenged the probe in the High Court .

First of its kind Though TRS MLAs are known for their en masse resignations during the separate Telangana movement, this is the first time that a TRS MLA submitted his resignation after the formation of Telangana in 2014. This is also the third time that Rajender has resigned as an MLA. During the separate Telangana movement, he had resigned twice — in 2008 and 2010.