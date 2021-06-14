STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to welcome Rajender Eatala into its fold today

Rajender resigned from his Huzuarabad MLA post on Saturday. His resignation was immediately accepted by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Published: 14th June 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of its president JP Nadda at Delhi on Monday. Rajender, along with his supporters and other BJP leaders, will fly to Delhi on a special flight.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar reached Delhi well in advance on Sunday; MoS G Kishan Reddy is also in the national capital.

Former Yellareddy MLA Eanugu Ravinder Reddy and former TRS Mahila president Tula Uma will also join the saffron brigade along with Rajender. A few Osmania University student leaders and the activists of separate Statehood are also likely to join the BJP.

Rajender resigned from his Huzuarabad MLA post on Saturday. His resignation was immediately accepted by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Speculations are rife that the BJP would give a Rajya Sabha seat to Rajender, while fielding his wife Jamuna in the upcoming Huzurabad byelection.

