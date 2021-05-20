STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

After Rajasthan, now Telangana declares mucormycosis as epidemic

According to a notification issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, it is a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. 

Published: 20th May 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

According to doctors, Mucormycosis is mostly found among COVID-19 patients who have diabetes.

According to doctors, Mucormycosis is mostly found among COVID-19 patients who have diabetes. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As cases of mucormycosis skyrocket in Telangana, the Health Department has officially declared it an epidemic.

According to a notification issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, it is a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. 

As part of this, all government and private health facilities will have to report suspected cases and confirmed cases to the Health department daily. 

ALSO READ | With over 100 patients, Mucormycosis declared epidemic in Rajasthan 

The screening, diagnosis and management of mucormycosis will have to be uniform and in compliance with MOHFW and ICMR guidelines.

The notification comes a day after the Director of Medical Education at a press conference said that there was unnecessary hype on the disease and there were only 80 cases in the state.

ALSO READ | Explainer: As black fungus reaches TN, experts emphasise early diagnosis and share tips

However on Wednesday, the government released a detailed procedure to procure the medicines used to treat this disease.

Anyone desirous to apply for the medicine has to now fill a form with patient details, and send it by email to director of Medical Education's office.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mucormycosis Black fungus Telangana mucormycosis cases
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp