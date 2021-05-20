After Rajasthan, now Telangana declares mucormycosis as epidemic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As cases of mucormycosis skyrocket in Telangana, the Health Department has officially declared it an epidemic.

According to a notification issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, it is a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

As part of this, all government and private health facilities will have to report suspected cases and confirmed cases to the Health department daily.

The screening, diagnosis and management of mucormycosis will have to be uniform and in compliance with MOHFW and ICMR guidelines.

The notification comes a day after the Director of Medical Education at a press conference said that there was unnecessary hype on the disease and there were only 80 cases in the state.

However on Wednesday, the government released a detailed procedure to procure the medicines used to treat this disease.

Anyone desirous to apply for the medicine has to now fill a form with patient details, and send it by email to director of Medical Education's office.

