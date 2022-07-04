BJP senses winds of change in South, eyes Telangana and Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP’s National Executive on Sunday adopted a political resolution, calling for an end to “jaativad, vanshvaad, parivarvaad and politics of appeasement” and stressed the need to create an environment conducive for “politics of performance and development.”

This was the basic takeaway, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, briefing the media on the party’s political resolution.

Emphasising time and again that the meeting focused on the macro picture instead of deliberating on individual incidents like the Udaipur terror case, Sarma said the resolution exuded confidence that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of the BJP and the country would emerge as Vishwa Guru during its reign - “towards the end of the Amrit Kaal by when Indian would celebrate 100 years of Independence”.

The political resolution was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and was seconded by Sarma and Karnataka Chief Minister Baswaraj Bommai.

While the resolution listed achievements of the ‘Modi Sarkar’, as expected, Sarma explained that the understanding of the meeting was that the “next big breakthrough for the BJP will be in the South” - specifically Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Though he did say that the party has resolved to come to power in Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha too, the immediate focus appears to be Telangana.

ALSO READ | Reach out to the marginalised among minorities: PM Modi

“We will soon have a new government (in Telangana). Party will release a separate statement on Telangana. Home Minister Amit Shah termed casteism and dynastic politics the greatest sin committed in the country. We should defeat jaativad (casteism), parivarvaad (dynastic rule) and politics of appeasement and usher in politics of development and performance,” Sarma explained.

To queries on Udaipur and other recent developments, the Assam Chief Minister reiterated that fundamentalism, terrorism and others were discussed but pointed out that the focus of the BJP was on overcoming these issues with its overarching policy of ending dynastic politics and appeasement.

“The resolution highlighted the recent electoral success of the BJP. The victories demonstrated that in our country, jaativad, parivarvaad and politics of appeasement have ended... the politics of performance and development has started. The resolution cited how the BJP has now established its permanent address in the North East,” he said, adding that by 2024, there will be no faultlines in the region.

During the deliberations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the winds of change in the North-East must be explained to the entire country.

ALSO READ | 'TRS is having malicious intention': BJP cries foul over presence of Telangana intelligence official in metting venue

Similarly, he advised the various ways in which the BJP workers could take the achievements of the government to the grassroots level.

In particular, the Prime Minister wanted the BJP karyakartas (activists) to highlight the simple life of NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu and highlight her message to the public at large.

“Her story of struggle should be taken to the masses and brought into the limelight, the Prime Minister suggested,” said Sarma.

The political resolution also found fault with the Opposition, mainly Congress, accusing it of opposing every policy of the government even though it was meant for public welfare.

“Today, the opposition has gone to the extent of criticising the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav but the people have already put them in place. They criticise everything, be it the GST, surgical strikes, Ayushman Bharat, International Yoga Day, or vaccine for Covid,” Sarma quoted Amit Shah as saying.