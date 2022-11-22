Home States Telangana

TRS spreading fake news on BL Santhosh in MLAs poaching case: BJP's Ramchander Rao

The BJP leader questioned how information was being leaked by the special investigation team handling the TRS MLAs poaching case, to TRS leaders.

Former MLC and senior BJP leader N Ramchander Rao speaks at a Press Conference at BJP State Office in Hyderabad. (Photo | Twitter @N_RamchanderRao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MLC and BJP leader N Ramchander Rao has alleged that the ruling party, which was fearing raids on their leaders, was resorting to defensive tactics to save their skin, by spreading fake news on social media that look-out notices have been issued against BJP national general secretary (organising) BL Santhosh.

Strongly condemning the information being spread by TRS social media covener Y Sathish Reddy and TRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Tuesday morning about the look-out notices, he questioned how information was being leaked by the special investigation team handling the TRS MLAs poaching case, to TRS leaders.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the SIT, he demanded that the case be handed over to CBI immediately.

"There is a procedure to be followed to issue look-out notices as per the ministry of home affairs' guidelines. But when a person like BL Santhosh who has dedicated his entire life for the service of the organisation, society and country, is ready to cooperate with the investigation, such fake news is being spread, which is damaging the reputation of the party," said Ramchander Rao.

"We demand the SIT investigation officer to take stern action against those TRS leaders spreading this fake news. We are going to take legal recourse to this serious breach of investigation," he warned.
