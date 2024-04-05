After Kerala native's death, TTEs seek more support from Railway Protection Force

“Usually the TTEs stand inside the compartment as they fear that passengers without tickets might get intimidated, panic, and jump out of the train. That they would push the TTE out is secondary and unimaginable,” a senior railway office-bearer at Secunderabad told TNIE.

While this case might be one of its own kind,it has brought to light the woes TTEs encounter, primarily concerning security.

Requesting anonymity, a TTE who has been in the job for six years recalled the ordeal of a past incident. “I have encountered many strange passengers, some of whom board the trains without tickets and enjoy bothering TTEs. There was one incident where five people belonging to Delhi, including a couple, tried to trick me by presenting two tickets they had. However, when the names did not match, they admitted travelling without the ticket. But when I tried to impose a fine, the group got violent and tried to manhandle me,” the TTE narrated.

According to the railway and police officials, usually, the number of TTEs deployed inside a train varies between four and six depending on the distance of route, while the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel range between two and four, mostly on the trains covering overnight journeys. During daytime journeys, the number of RPF officers inside the trains decreases to either zero or one.

Several TTEs with whom TNIE spoke noted that RPF personnel support should increase inside the coaches.

“A lot of times, when we encounter such people who travel without tickets, the RPF people are not with us. The higher officials should consider increasing the strength of the RPF cops inside the train. It would feel safe if there were at least one or two constables per TTE,” the TTE said.

However, an RPF official posted at the Secunderabad railway station said, “The RPF does not have the manpower to increase the strength of its personnel inside the coaches. If we move with the TTEs all the time, how will we check on the movement of other passengers?” the officer told TNIE.

Moreover, the TTE asserted that the increase in the number of RPF cops might subsequently help the earnings of railways as more passengers without tickets could be caught and be fined.

As per a TNIE report, the railways are on a cost-cutting mission, which means that if a TTE had to examine three coaches in the past, they would have to examine five now. Moreover, they have to now meet the individual target on bookings for a fixed number of violations, which was earlier done by the whole squad.

“If we don’t meet the target, we face disciplinary action and a pay cut. Several TTEs are resigning because of such management problems only,” the TTE claimed.