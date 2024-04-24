'NDA won’t cross 200 seats, Congress 150': BRS working president

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday predicted that the BJP-led NDA will not cross 200 seats and the Congress may be limited to winning 100 to 150 seats in the ongoing General Elections.

Rama Rao said that if the BRS won eight to 10 seats in these elections, it would bring about a massive change in state politics. “If BRS is able to win eight to 10 seats, whichever alliance forms the government at the Centre will have to listen to us. If there is anyone who can stop the BJP, it is KCR,” he said.

The BRS working president participated in a roadshow in Rajendranagar of Chevella Lok Sabha constituency and a public meeting in Alampur of Nagarkurnool constituency.

Addressing the gathering in Rajendranagar, he said that the BJP does not have sole claim to Lord Rama and asked the people to teach a lesson to the saffron party for seeking votes in the name of religion.