'NDA won’t cross 200 seats, Congress 150': BRS working president

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday predicted that the BJP-led NDA will not cross 200 seats and the Congress may be limited to winning 100 to 150 seats in the ongoing General Elections.
Rama Rao said that if the BRS won eight to 10 seats in these elections, it would bring about a massive change in state politics. “If BRS is able to win eight to 10 seats, whichever alliance forms the government at the Centre will have to listen to us. If there is anyone who can stop the BJP, it is KCR,” he said.
The BRS working president participated in a roadshow in Rajendranagar of Chevella Lok Sabha constituency and a public meeting in Alampur of Nagarkurnool constituency.
Addressing the gathering in Rajendranagar, he said that the BJP does not have sole claim to Lord Rama and asked the people to teach a lesson to the saffron party for seeking votes in the name of religion.
Rama Rao said that despite the decrease in the prices of crude oil, fuel prices in the country have increased. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modiof not sanctioning a college or school or national project to Telangana, while the Congress cheated the people with the false promises.
“Have you all seen the movie Baahubali? There are two parts to it. Revanth Reddy’s fraud in part-1 is over. Revanth Reddy has made a sequel for further fraud. The first time one is cheated, it is the fault of the cheater. The second time, it is the person who falls prey to the same cheater who is at fault,” Rama Rao said, urging people not to believe in the chief minister’s words and vote for the Congress.
Alleging that Congress candidate Ranjith Reddy and BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy betrayed the BRS, he appealed to the people to vote for Kasani Gyaneshwar, who he said united the weaker sections in Chevella. “For the first time a BC candidate is in the contest in Chevella constituency and it’s everybody’s responsibility to ensure Kasani’s victory,” Rama Rao said. He said that the previous BRS government revoked GO 111 for the benefit of the farmers and people of Chevella and Vikarabad.
In Alampur, he challenged the chief minister to fulfil the promise of farm loan waiver. He asked people whether Revanth Reddy did indeed say during the Assembly elections that he would waive farm loans on December 9 or not. “Now, Revanth is saying that he will fulfil the promise by August 15,” Rama Rao said.
He said that farmers were not willing to believe the chief minister. “In the Assembly elections, BRS won 39 seats and lost 14 seats by a small margin. After the BRS lost power, those who have enjoyed top positions are selfishly leaving the party. Congress leaders are insulting 75 year old KCR with derogatory and abusive words. His health is not good due to the leg fracture. KCR’s daughter Kavitha was arrested. Former IPS officer Praveen Kumar came into our party at a time when the BRS was in dire straits. He is not RS Praveen Kumar, he is BRS Praveen Kumar,” Rama Rao said.