Telangana: Internal surveys predict 9 to 11 seats for Congress

HYDERABAD: Though it has set its sights high, the ruling Congress in the state may not accomplish its “Mission 15” in the Lok Sabha elections.

If sources are to be believed, internal surveys are predicting that the grand old party may have to be satisfied with anywhere between nine to 11 seats.

This, according to sources, was predicted by the surveys conducted by the party’s poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who also helped the party in its successful campaign in the recent Assembly polls.

Another trend that is causing concern among the Congress leaders is the prediction that their candidates will have to settle for third place in a few segments.