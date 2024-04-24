Telangana: Internal surveys predict 9 to 11 seats for Congress

HYDERABAD: Though it has set its sights high, the ruling Congress in the state may not accomplish its “Mission 15” in the Lok Sabha elections.
If sources are to be believed, internal surveys are predicting that the grand old party may have to be satisfied with anywhere between nine to 11 seats.
This, according to sources, was predicted by the surveys conducted by the party’s poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who also helped the party in its successful campaign in the recent Assembly polls.
Another trend that is causing concern among the Congress leaders is the prediction that their candidates will have to settle for third place in a few segments.
“Two out of three internal surveys commissioned by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also predicts trends that are similar to the surveys done by Sunil Kanugolu’s team. The third survey predicted that the party will secure just nine seats,” a source said.
The survey reports are also predicting a tough contest with BJP in Mahbubnagar and Chevella constituencies.
“The situation, according to these surveys, is not so rosy for the party in segments like Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Medak and Karimnagar,” he added.
“The chief minister is focusing on these constituencies. He is leading the campaign from the front in these segments. In the coming days, the party will focus its energies on reaching out to every household with our Nyay guarantees,” he said.
Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a senior leader said: “These are early trends. But the party is slowly picking up momentum. Once candidates selection is completed, we will intensify our campaigning. Our graph will definitely witness a steep rise in the coming days.”