'Will waive farm loans by Aug 15,' reiterates Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday dared pink party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao to dissolve the BRS if the Congress government waives farm loans up to `2 lakh by August 15.
“I will implement crop loan waiver by August 15, even if the earth and sky turns upside down or even KCR hangs himself in the farmhouse. Now, I am challenging you (Harish Rao) and your uncle (KCR). Will you dissolve your party if I implement farm loan waiver by August 15?” Revanth asked. He also asked bankers not to harass farmers to return loans.
The chief minister was countering Harish’s challenge to implement the farm loan waiver that the Congress had promised in the run-up to the Assembly elections in 2023.
His counter came during Lok Sabha campaign rallies at Kodangal and Nagarkurnool.
Revanth was campaigning in Kodangal Assembly segment as part of his focus on winning the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat. He asked the voters of Mahbubnagar district to not get carried away by the BJP’s “divisive agenda” and maintain religious harmony. The CM also said that the state treasury had a negative balance of `3,900 crore, and his government has now paid `25,000 crore in interest alone for the loans taken by the previous BRS regime.
“BJP will create some issues between Hindu and Muslims to get benefits in elections. But remember this, ultimately, we have to continue living in harmony even after elections,” the chief minister cautioned.
Asking the people of Palamuru and leaders cutting across the parties to set aside political agendas in favour of development, he said that Mahbubnagar has got an opportunity in the form of the CM’s post and is in a position to give funds to people instead of begging. He also urged his political opponents to stop the attempts to obstruct him. Promising to complete all pending irrigation projects, Revanth said: “My aim is to develop Mahbubnagar district.”