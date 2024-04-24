'Will waive farm loans by Aug 15,' reiterates Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday dared pink party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao to dissolve the BRS if the Congress government waives farm loans up to `2 lakh by August 15.

“I will implement crop loan waiver by August 15, even if the earth and sky turns upside down or even KCR hangs himself in the farmhouse. Now, I am challenging you (Harish Rao) and your uncle (KCR). Will you dissolve your party if I implement farm loan waiver by August 15?” Revanth asked. He also asked bankers not to harass farmers to return loans.

The chief minister was countering Harish’s challenge to implement the farm loan waiver that the Congress had promised in the run-up to the Assembly elections in 2023.