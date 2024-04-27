Owaisi asking people to slaughter cows, eat beef, claims BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha

HYDERABAD: Accusing him of seeking votes in the name of the Babri Masjid, BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Madhavi Latha said that the Election Commission should take action against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly provoking people by discussing "religion and beef."

She accused Owaisi of asking people to "slaughter" cows and "eat" beef, questioning whether Muslims have nothing else to do in life other than consume beef.

"They (AIMIM) are going against the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the Election Commission should take action against them. They are coming out in public and asking people to slaughter cows and eat beef. They are asking for votes in the name of Babri Masjid," Latha told ANI.