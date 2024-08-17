Telangana CM Revanth predicts BRS-BJP merger, claims KCR's family to gain key roles

HYDERABAD: Despite the BRS repeatedly refuting their claims, the Congress leaders continue to predict that the pink party will merge with the BJP.

On Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated his claim that the BRS will merge with the BJP sooner than later. During an informal chat with the reporters in New Delhi, the chief minister also said that former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family will get politically prominent posts after his party’s merger with the saffron party.

“KCR will become a Governor. KTR will become a Union minister. Harish Rao will be made the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly. Kavitha will get a Rajya Sabha seat,” Revanth claimed.

Responding to a question on farm loan waiver, the chief minister said that his government has set aside Rs 5,000 crore exclusively for the implementation of the scheme.