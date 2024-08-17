Telangana CM Revanth predicts BRS-BJP merger, claims KCR's family to gain key roles

HYDERABAD: Despite the BRS repeatedly refuting their claims, the Congress leaders continue to predict that the pink party will merge with the BJP.
On Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated his claim that the BRS will merge with the BJP sooner than later. During an informal chat with the reporters in New Delhi, the chief minister also said that former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family will get politically prominent posts after his party’s merger with the saffron party.
“KCR will become a Governor. KTR will become a Union minister. Harish Rao will be made the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly. Kavitha will get a Rajya Sabha seat,” Revanth claimed.
Responding to a question on farm loan waiver, the chief minister said that his government has set aside Rs 5,000 crore exclusively for the implementation of the scheme.
Stating that if any eligible farmer has not received the amount, he or she can approach the district collectors, he said: “A family will be treated as one unit and only one loan will be waived for that particular unit or family.”
In a strong rebuttal to BRS claim that some schemes were being discontinued, Revanth said that not even a single scheme has been discontinued. There used to be a practice of only contractors getting funds when Chandrasekhar Rao was the chief minister, he said while maintaining that his priorities are different.
Welcoming his party’s decision to nominate Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate in the bypoll for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Telangana, he said that he won’t care about the Opposition’s “Delhi appointments” barb.
Refuting allegations that his family members were getting involved in governance, the CM said that none of them were accorded protocol. He wondered what was wrong with his younger brother going on a foreign tour in his personal capacity and on his own expenses.
The CM also expressed dissatisfaction over Union Budget 2024-25, stating it has “nothing” for Telangana.