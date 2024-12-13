Errors in bail order keep Allu Arjun in jail; husband of theater stampede victim says actor 'not at fault'

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court following his arrest by police on Friday in connection with the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2. The stampede had left a woman dead and her son seriously injured.
Allu Arjun had moved the Telangana HC after being arrested and sent to judicial remand for 14 days.
The actor was transferred to Chanchalguda jail at 6 pm, but the bail order copy did not come through until 10:30 pm.
Later, the order was uploaded online, and his advocates handed over a physical copy to jail authorities. Soumya Mishra, Director General of Prisons, verified the physical copy of the High Court order, as the Chanchalguda jail superintendent was on leave.
However, jail authorities identified errors in the order.
The Tollywood star is expected to be released on Saturday once the corrected order copy is submitted.
Similarly, a surety of Rs 50,000 was not provided today.
Earlier, Bhaskar, husband of the deceased woman Revathi, said the actor was not at fault for her death, adding that he is ready to withdraw the case if necessary. He also said he wasn't informed about Allu Arjun's arrest.
The High Court asked him to provide a personal bond of Rs 50,000 on his release and file a fresh petition for regular bail in the trial court.
The actor was booked under Sections 105(B) and 118(1) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The court, however, ruled that these sections were not applicable in this case. Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court stated that Arjun could not be prima facie held responsible for the incident, noting that he had attended the event after securing the requisite permission.
The judge emphasized the fundamental right to life and liberty, pointing out that being an actor does not strip Arjun of these rights. “As a citizen of this earth, he too has the right to life and liberty,” Justice Sridevi remarked, adding that judicial custody was unwarranted in this situation. The court sympathized with the victims' family but underscored that the imposition of serious charges without clear evidence of intent or knowledge was unjust.
Senior advocate Niranjan Reddy, representing Arjun, contended that the allegations lacked evidence of criminal intent. He pointed out that Arjun was on the first floor of the theatre during the stampede, which occurred on the ground floor. Reddy also highlighted the precedent of the Supreme Court granting relief to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in a similar case where the actor was not held responsible for a stampede during a promotional event.
Reddy argued that the case was being sensationalised and that the arrest infringed upon Arjun’s liberty. “This (arrest) is just for sensationalism. The remand report doesn’t say anything about intention or knowledge of possible death,” he stated.
The prosecution maintained that the actor and other accused had prior knowledge of the potential risks associated with attending the event. It argued that inadequate crowd control measures, compounded by the actor’s presence, led to the tragedy.
The court dismissed the prosecution’s claims, demanding evidence of prior warnings issued to Arjun about not attending the premiere. It also noted that the permission for the event had been duly acknowledged by the police.
The FIR was filed by the family of the deceased woman, Revathi, alleging negligence on the part of the event organizers and Arjun. The incident occurred during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2 when a stampede broke out at the theatre. Revathi (39) succumbed to injuries from the commotion, while her son Sreethej remains hospitalized in critical condition.
On Friday, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film on December 4. He was taken into custody on Friday by the officials of the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad, where the case had been registered.
Earlier, police had filed a case against the management of Sandhya Theatre, where the incident took place, as well as against the actor and his security team. Officials revealed that they had not been informed about the actor's arrival for the premiere.
Allu Arjun's father - well-known filmmaker Allu Arvind - and other family members were present when he was arrested.
The Pushpa star has claimed that the cops entered his bedroom to arrest him and did not give him time to change his clothes or finish breakfast.
Coming to what exactly went down during the stampede incident, a large crowd had gathered at the theatre around 9:40 pm for the Pushpa 2 premiere. The theatre management failed to make adequate security arrangements or inform the public about the planned appearance of some of the film’s lead actors, which led to chaos.
At approximately 9:30 pm, Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre with his personal security team, causing a surge of people eager to catch a glimpse of him. His security team pushed through the crowd to allow him entry into the lower balcony area.
In the ensuing disorder, Revathi and her son Sreethej were caught in the crush and suffocated. They were rushed to the hospital, where Revathi was declared dead, while Sreethej is still under medical care at a city hospital.
A few days back, the police arrested three of the theatre management in connection with Revathi's death.
Two days after the stampede, Allu Arjun expressed condolences and his support to the victim’s family. He promised to donate financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to the family and also bear the medical expenses of the boy, who is currently undergoing treatment.
After a medical check-up, the Telugu superstar was produced before Nampally court.
Hours after the actor's arrest, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised that law will take its due process and said that nobody will interfere in the investigation of the case.
Opposition BJP and the BRS on Friday lashed out at the ruling Congress party in Telangana over the Pushpa star's arrest, questioning the treatment meted out to the actor.
BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the actor deserved a better treatment, while BRS Working President K T Rama Rao slammed the government for treating the star like a "common criminal."
Bandi, in a post on 'X' alleged the National Award-winning actor was "lifted straight from his bedroom" without even being given time to change, which according to him is a "disgraceful act of mismanagement and disrespect".
"A star of his stature, who brought global recognition to Indian cinema, deserved better treatment," said the Union Minister of State for Home.
Describing the tragic death of a woman at Sandhya theatre, where Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 was released recently, as deeply unfortunate, the minister said the incident only underscores the Congress government's failure to manage the massive crowd.
The real failure lies in the Congress government's 'inability' to ensure proper arrangements for such a high-profile event, he further charged.
"This negligence and mishandling are unacceptable. Icon Star (Allu Arjun) and his fans deserve dignity, not chaos," stressed Bandi.
Rama Rao also criticised Allu Arjun's arrest, calling it "unwarranted and inappropriate".
Taking a dig at the Congress government, Rao said the arrest was the "pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers."
"I totally sympathise with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating Allu Arjun garu as a common criminal is uncalled for, especially for something he isn't directly responsible," Rao said on social media platform 'X'.
Rao emphasised the need for "respect" and "dignified conduct" while condemning the government's alleged high-handed behaviour.
Meanwhile, senior actor N Balakrishna termed the Telugu star's arrest as 'unjust' and promised to always stand by him.
Senior YSRCP leader and former minister Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu in a social media post said the arrest was unfair.
Additionally, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan came out in support of the Pushpa actor. At a promotional event of Baby John in Jaipur, Dhawan said, "An actor cannot take everything upon himself. The incident that happened is very painful, and I extend my condolences. But at the same time, you cannot blame just one person."
(With inputs from Express News Service and PTI)