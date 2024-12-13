Errors in bail order keep Allu Arjun in jail; husband of theater stampede victim says actor 'not at fault'

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court following his arrest by police on Friday in connection with the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2. The stampede had left a woman dead and her son seriously injured.

Allu Arjun had moved the Telangana HC after being arrested and sent to judicial remand for 14 days.

The actor was transferred to Chanchalguda jail at 6 pm, but the bail order copy did not come through until 10:30 pm.

Later, the order was uploaded online, and his advocates handed over a physical copy to jail authorities. Soumya Mishra, Director General of Prisons, verified the physical copy of the High Court order, as the Chanchalguda jail superintendent was on leave.

However, jail authorities identified errors in the order.

The Tollywood star is expected to be released on Saturday once the corrected order copy is submitted.

Similarly, a surety of Rs 50,000 was not provided today.

Earlier, Bhaskar, husband of the deceased woman Revathi, said the actor was not at fault for her death, adding that he is ready to withdraw the case if necessary. He also said he wasn't informed about Allu Arjun's arrest.

The High Court asked him to provide a personal bond of Rs 50,000 on his release and file a fresh petition for regular bail in the trial court.