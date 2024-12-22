Telangana CM Revanth Reddy breathes fire, dares BRS to debate on Rythu Bandhu scheme

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday breathed fire at BRS on several issues including Rythu Bandhu, crop loan waiver, hostel issues, state debt position, Musi Riverfront Development and challenged the latter’s leaders T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao to a debate.

He was speaking in the state Assembly during the short discussion on Rythu Bharosa. He delved deep into Rythu Bandhu, the crop input subsidy which was implemented by the previous BRS government. The chief minister intervened in the midst of the discussion to give clarifications to the points raised by BJP MLA Payal Shankar in the debate.

Speaking on the Rythu Bharosa, the CM accused BRS of gross financial indiscipline in implementing the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He said that the BRS government had given Rythu Bandhu to the uncultivable lands such as hillocks, roads, industrial areas, stone crusher units, real estate ventures, mining lands, nalas converted into agriculture lands, and those with bogus pattas.

He also alleged that BRS leaders fraudulently availed Podu pattas and claimed Rythu Bandhu. “Preliminary estimates put the amount disbursed under Rythu Bandhu under the BRS regime at Rs 72,816 crore of which a total of Rs 22,606 crore went to the lands which were not under cultivation. Should we continue the same policy?” he asked, and pointed out that Rajiv Rahadari (SH-1) was also given Rythu Bandhu benefit in Gajwel constituency.

Although around 70 to 80 per cent of land in the 50 km radius of Hyderabad is not under cultivation and IT other industries came up on some of them, the owners received the crop input subsidy. He said that the BRS regime flouted its own GO and its stated objectives of the scheme. “Should we give input subsidies to feudal landlords, surrendered ceiling lands, Adani or FEO’s CEO? BRS is not a model for us to follow.

We follow the farmer and not the BRS,” he said. He demanded that the BRS clarify in writing its stand on Rythu Bharosa.

Stating that the then BRS government had paid Rs 11,909 crore towards crop loan waiver, he said that Rs 8,515 crore was paid towards interest and just a sum of Rs 3,384 crore was adjusted towards principal loan amount. “BRS had not waived the principal amount,” he said.