Telangana CM Revanth Reddy breathes fire, dares BRS to debate on Rythu Bandhu scheme

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday breathed fire at BRS on several issues including Rythu Bandhu, crop loan waiver, hostel issues, state debt position, Musi Riverfront Development and challenged the latter’s leaders T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao to a debate.
He was speaking in the state Assembly during the short discussion on Rythu Bharosa. He delved deep into Rythu Bandhu, the crop input subsidy which was implemented by the previous BRS government. The chief minister intervened in the midst of the discussion to give clarifications to the points raised by BJP MLA Payal Shankar in the debate.
Speaking on the Rythu Bharosa, the CM accused BRS of gross financial indiscipline in implementing the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He said that the BRS government had given Rythu Bandhu to the uncultivable lands such as hillocks, roads, industrial areas, stone crusher units, real estate ventures, mining lands, nalas converted into agriculture lands, and those with bogus pattas.
He also alleged that BRS leaders fraudulently availed Podu pattas and claimed Rythu Bandhu. “Preliminary estimates put the amount disbursed under Rythu Bandhu under the BRS regime at Rs 72,816 crore of which a total of Rs 22,606 crore went to the lands which were not under cultivation. Should we continue the same policy?” he asked, and pointed out that Rajiv Rahadari (SH-1) was also given Rythu Bandhu benefit in Gajwel constituency.
Although around 70 to 80 per cent of land in the 50 km radius of Hyderabad is not under cultivation and IT other industries came up on some of them, the owners received the crop input subsidy. He said that the BRS regime flouted its own GO and its stated objectives of the scheme. “Should we give input subsidies to feudal landlords, surrendered ceiling lands, Adani or FEO’s CEO? BRS is not a model for us to follow.
We follow the farmer and not the BRS,” he said. He demanded that the BRS clarify in writing its stand on Rythu Bharosa.
Stating that the then BRS government had paid Rs 11,909 crore towards crop loan waiver, he said that Rs 8,515 crore was paid towards interest and just a sum of Rs 3,384 crore was adjusted towards principal loan amount. “BRS had not waived the principal amount,” he said.
Cong govt spent Rs 20,616 cr on crop loan waiver: CM
Divulging the crop loan waiver scheme details implemented by his government, he said that the Congress government had spent Rs 20,616 crore benefiting 25,35,963 farmers. “If I had waived the loans after five years, the total crop loan dues would have mounted to over Rs 50,000 crore, and I don’t want it to happen, which is why I cleared the crop loans as a top priority,” he said. Clarifying the Opposition questions, he said that there were gaps in the initial estimates as the SLBC gave details of loans other than crop loans.
He said that the Congress government didn’t consider the loans which were not waived by the then BRS government. Waiving farmers’ loans is a responsibility and there is nothing to boast about, he asserted. The BRS government while claiming that it didn’t have even Rs 8,000 crore for loan waiver, it made a huge show of its concern for the farm community, he said and added that the Congress was the only party which honoured its promises. “They (BRS) are thankless people,” he remarked.
He said that during the BRS regime, loans were taken at an exorbitant rate of interest of 11.5 per cent when there were financial institutions ready to lend at 2-4 percent interest.
The exorbitant interest rate imposed heavy burden on the government forcing it to pay thousands crores of rupees towards interest alone, he said. “I have visited Delhi nearly 50 times. I fell at the feet of the financial institutions requesting them to restructure the debt by adjusting the interest rate from 11.5% to 7 or 8%,” he said.
Revanth Reddy said that former CM Chandrasekhar Rao should have been hanged, or stoned to death for the “economic offences” that the latter had committed, while referring to the irregularities in Rythu Bandhu, and state debts.
Further, he ridiculed BRS MLA T Harish Rao for quoting the RBI report which was based on the data he only submitted. “How long will you mislead the House with an intention to blame and obstruct us,” he asked.
Averring that the state debt position was Rs 7,22,788 crore as on December 18, 2024, he said that the total debt position should have increased to Rs 8.38 lakh crore, if the government had lavishly spent Rs 1.27 lakh crore as alleged by the BRS. He said that the Congress government had to borrow loans to repay the debts incurred by the BRS government. “We are undoing the sins committed by the BRS,” he claimed.
Referring to the white paper his government presented about a year ago on state finances, Revanth said that the details on pending arrears to contractors to various institutions such as fee reimbursement, hostels, and others were not shown.
“If I had those Rs 1.27 lakh crore, I would have implemented 10-gram gold scheme (Shadi Mubarak), remunerative prices for crops, advances to Aarogyasri, among many other welfare schemes. The delay in implementing some of the six guarantees is due to the sins (debt) committed by BRS,” he said.
Finding fault with BRS for confining merely to issuing GOs to set up welfare hostels, and not creating any infrastructure, he said that the inmates of the welfare hostel were treated like chickens in a poultry farm. “I have asked the finance minister to give funds to enhance mess charges. I warned the finance secretary that I may have to suspend him if he fails to release funds to welfare hostels through green channel,” he said.
Stating that Kodangal is one of the most backward areas in the state, he sought to know why industries, medical college, or engineering college should not be set up in his constituency. He said that the Kodangal region got an opportunity for the first time.
“If I don’t do it for my people, why do I even need this (CM) chair,” the chief minister questioned. He expressed anger at the opposition for allegedly obstructing RRR, Metro Rail, flyovers, old city development, and Musi River Front Development. He said that the BRS working president even directed his party legislators not to go for a study tour to South Korea. He said that Nalgonda farmers were waiting for Musi rejuvenation. He challenged KTR and Harish Rao to visit Munugode constituency and said that he would come without security along with Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. “Even in the undivided state of AP, betrayal of the people’s interests was not of this magnitude,” he said.