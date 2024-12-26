'Celebrities should control fans, law and order can't be compromised': Telangana CM tells Tollywood stars

HYDERABAD: In a crucial meeting between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and directors, producers, and actors from the Tollywood industry, the CM emphasised the need for the Tollywood film industry to shoulder social responsibility.
The delegation led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju met the Chief minister, at Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills to thaw the speculated strained ties between the ruling dispensation and the Tinseltown following the arrest of top actor Allu Arjun.
Among other attendees are actors like Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Ram, Shiva Balaji, Adavi Sesh, Nithin, and Venkatesh.
Directors including Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, K Raghavendra Rao, Prashanth Varma, Sai Rajesh and Producers like Suresh Babu, KL Narayana, Damodhar, Allu Aravind, BVSN Prasad, Chinna Babu among others are present in the meeting.
The meeting comes in the wake of the state government announcing that it would not give permission for benefit shows and hike ticket rates following the Hyderabad police registering a criminal case against Pushpa-2 actor Allu Arjun and Mythri Movie Makers for the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in which a woman, M Revathi died, and her son Sri Tej suffered injuries.
The 42 year-old star was arrested recently in connection with the stampede.
Referring to the recent incident at Sandhya Theatre during the benefit show of Pushpa 2, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of maintaining law and order.
“Celebrities must ensure their fans are disciplined. The government will not compromise on law and order." The Chief Minister also banned, for now, benefit shows or special screenings of movies and warned private security personnel, such as those employed by high-profile actors like Allu Arjun.
During the meeting, Chikkadpally police screened a video of the incident at Sandhya Theatre.