'Celebrities should control fans, law and order can't be compromised': Telangana CM tells Tollywood stars

HYDERABAD: In a crucial meeting between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and directors, producers, and actors from the Tollywood industry, the CM emphasised the need for the Tollywood film industry to shoulder social responsibility.

The delegation led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju met the Chief minister, at Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills to thaw the speculated strained ties between the ruling dispensation and the Tinseltown following the arrest of top actor Allu Arjun.

Among other attendees are actors like Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Ram, Shiva Balaji, Adavi Sesh, Nithin, and Venkatesh.

Directors including Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, K Raghavendra Rao, Prashanth Varma, Sai Rajesh and Producers like Suresh Babu, KL Narayana, Damodhar, Allu Aravind, BVSN Prasad, Chinna Babu among others are present in the meeting.