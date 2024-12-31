Telangana

Congress faces mixed results in 2024: electoral losses offset by key victories and leadership changes

The year saw the Congress welcoming 10 MLAs from the BRS, a payback to its ranks being emptied by the pink party after its losses in 2014 and 2018.
Mahila Congress activists celebrate the victory of Congress candidates in eight of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, at the Gandhi Bhavan in HyderabadPhoto | Express
HYDERABAD: It was truly a year of highs and lows for the ruling Congress. The unexpected performance in the Lok Sabha elections, especially the loss of the Malkajgiri and Mahbubnagar seats, was slightly offset by the victory in the Cantonment byelection. The Congress wrested the seat from the BRS, marking its first electoral victory within GHMC limits.

The appointment of BC leader Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president was welcomed, but the delays in Cabinet expansion and failure to fill nominated posts reportedly led to an air of uncertainty within the party.

The year saw the Congress welcoming 10 MLAs from the BRS, a payback for its ranks being emptied by the pink party after its losses in 2014 and 2018.

However, the claims of Congress leaders that the BRS Legislature Party would merge with the grand old party remained hollow, as most BRS MLAs stayed put and launched counterattacks on the ruling party. On a positive note, the Congress implemented a loan waiver for farmers and other guarantees promised by the party.

