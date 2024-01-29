Six lakh acres of forest land wrongly categorised

HYDERABAD: The government-appointed expert committee, formed to look into the issues related to Dharani and give suggestions on reforms in the integrated land records management system, has found significant lapses in the management of the portal.

The committee reportedly found that thousands of acres of forest lands have been mismanaged or wrongly categorised. Sources suggest that a whopping five to six lakh acres of land may have been inaccurately categorised or converted within the system.

The authorities, however, are of the opinion that a comprehensive inquiry is needed to ascertain the facts. Recently, the committee, comprising Congress leader Kodanda Reddy, retired IAS officer Raymond Peter and various domain experts, held a meeting with the agriculture and forest officials and delved deep into the matter.

During the meeting, it was revealed that certain forest land parcels, initially marked as assigned lands, were allegedly converted or alienated through the Dharani portal without the knowledge of authorities.

The committee is set to address these pressing concerns by including recommendations in its upcoming interim report. It is likely to recommend the government to initiate necessary actions.