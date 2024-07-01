Operation Akarsh: Former BRS minister on Congress radar

HYDERABAD : After BRS president and former chief minister K Chadrasekhar Rao allegedly told his party MLAs that Congress legislators from Nalgonda and Khammam were in touch with him, hinting at efforts to destabilise the state government, the grand old party seems to have intensified its Operation Akarsh in the state.

The ruling party is reportedly working to deal more shocks to the BRS by effecting more defections from the pink party. As part of this, the Congress is planning to induct a high profile leader, who served as a minister in KCR Cabinet.

According to sources within the Congress, the party is also in final stages of discussions with multiple BRS MLAs. This time it intends to welcome at least five BRS legislators into its fold in a single day.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Congress leader, who is privy to the developments, said that the party is in touch with some MLAs and the defections are likely as early as possible.

“The Congress is in talks with BRS MLAs because KCR has been repeatedly speaking about toppling our government. We cannot afford to remain passive if he speaks in such a tone and tenor,” he said.

Dismissing the BRS chief’s claims as baseless, he said: “I think, it is KCR’s tactic to prevent his MLAs from leaving the party.”

But it remains to be seen if the Congress wants to welcome five more BRS MLAs, including the former minister, into its fold before or after the appointment of a TPCC president.

It may be mentioned here that as many as six BRS MLAs — Kadiyam Srihari, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Danam Nagender, M Sanjay Kumar, Tellam Venkata Rao and Kale Yadaiah — have already joined the Congress.