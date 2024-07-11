Rythu Bharosa only for genuinely deserving: Ryots

KHAMMAM : A majority of the farmers who participated in the public hearing on Rythu Bharosa held in Khammam said that the incentive should be given to small and marginal farmers and not to uncultivated land belonging to real estate businessmen or rich landlords like in the previous government.

Some tenant farmers said that the government should give the financial assistance to them.

Hundreds of farmers from the erstwhile Khammam district gave their opinion on Rythu Bharosa public hearing conducted on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao participated on behalf of the state government.

P Nagi Reddy, a farmer from Yerrupalem in Madhira constituency said Rythu Bharosa should be given to small and marginal farmers.

M Nagamani, a farmer of V Venkatayapalem village in Raghunadhapalem mandal said that in the previous government, many ineligible persons got Rythu Bandhu and this administration should ensure that genuine farmers get the incentive. She also said the government should provide agriculture implements, fertilisers and pesticides to tenant farmers.

K Rajeswari, another farmer from V Venkatayapalem village said due to farmers shifting to commercial crops, production of food grains is falling by the day. She urged the government to give Rythu Bharosa to those farmers who cultivate food grains. She appealed to the ministers to rescue tenant farmers too.