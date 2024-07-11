Telangana HC to hear petitions on disqualification of defectors on July 11

HYDERABAD : Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court will hear a batch of writ petitions seeking the disqualification of MLAs who have defected from the BRS to the Congress on Thursday.

One of these petitions was filed by BJP Nirmal MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy who urged the court to direct the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to disqualify Danam Nagender, the MLA from Khairatabad who joined the Congress from the BRS and contested the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Maheshwar Reddy claimed in his petition that despite visiting the Speaker’s office on July 1, 2024, to submit his disqualification petition, he was denied the opportunity to do so and was not even given an acknowledgment by the staff.

The BJP MLA’s petition adds to two other ongoing cases related to disqualification petitions against BRS MLAs who joined the Congress.

One of these petitions was filed by Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLA from Huzurabad, also seeking the disqualification of Nagender. The other, filed by Kuna Pandu Vivekananda, also a BRS MLA, seeks the disqualification of Venkata Rao Tellam from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Kadiyam Srihari from Ghanpur (SC Reserved) for defecting to the Congress.

All three petitions will be examined by Justice Vijaysen Reddy in the hearing scheduled for Thursday.