Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha rules out possibility of dissolving Council

NALGONDA : Asserting that he will take decisions similar to the ones taken by his predecessor with regard to defections, Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of dissolving the Upper House.

During an informal chat with the reporters here, Sukhender said: “We will take the same decisions which the previous Legislative Council chairman and Speaker took while dealing with the defection of leaders from one party to another.”

He termed the decision of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to work together to resolve the pending state bifurcation issues as a “good development”.

“The meeting of two CMs should be seen from a development perspective and not though a political prism. A permanent solution should be found for all the problems without bowing to the threats being posed by the opposition parties. I believe that all the issues between the two states will be resolved very soon,” he said.

Lauds Revanth’s efforts

Referring to the irrigation projects, he said that Telangana has no other option other than relying on lift irrigation system for its agricultural needs.

Appreciating CM A Revanth Reddy for leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to complete all the irrigation projects at the earliest, he said: “If all pending works on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal Project (SLBC) are completed within the next two years, the irrigation problems in the Nalgonda district will be resolved permanently.”

Speaking about the state’s finances, he said: “The government released a white paper highlighting the poor state of state’s finances. It says the state has Rs 7 lakh crore debts. It is better for the government to avoid unnecessary expenses.”

He also suggested that the government should extend the Rythu Bandhu and the Rythu Bharosa benefits to only those farmers who own less than 10 acres.