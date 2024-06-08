Irrigation Minister Uttam warns of further action post Medigadda judicial report

BHUPALPALLY: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the government would take further action against officials concerned for the sinking of piers of Medigadda after the judicial commission submits its report.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages, Uttam said that the state government removed some engineers from service after getting the Vigilance report. “Now, the judicial commission is conducting a probe and the government will take further action against erring officials after it submits its report,” the minister said.

He said that irrigation was the top priority of the Congress government, and it would ensure that every rupee spent on irrigation brings positive results.

Uttam said that making optimum use of resources to get maximum new ayacut under irrigation is the motto of the Congress government. “Whether old or new irrigation projects, this government will accord priority to projects where with minimum money and time, maximum new ayacut could be brought under cultivation,”

The minister, along with Engineer-in-Chief Anil Kumar and senior irrigation department officials, inspected the Medigadda (Lakshmi Barrage), Annaram and Sundilla barrages to see first-hand the implementation of interim measures recommended by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and also the ongoing monsoon flood protection works.

More ayacut by spending less money

The minister said that the state government intends to irrigate more ayacut through judicious spending and avoid waste of public money. He said that the projects where more ayacut can be created by spending less would be the government’s priority.

“Congress government would not spare anyone who misappropriated, misused or wasted public money in the name of Kaleshwaram project,” Uttam said.