Justice League: Telangana HC direct Magistrate to expedite hearing of complaint on CM

Magistrate told to expedite hearing of the complaint on CM

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise cases at Hyderabad to expedite the proceedings of a private complaint filed against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The judge asked the magistrate to thoroughly examine the material placed before him and to resolve the matter in accordance with the law.

Justice Lakshman was hearing a petition filed by Telangana BJP state general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarulu seeking a directive to the Special JFCM to investigate his private complaint dated May 14, 2024.

The complainant accuses the chief minister of making inflammatory statements during a public meeting on May 4, Prakasham Stadium in Kothagudem. Venkateshwarulu alleged that Revanth claimed that the BJP, if voted to power, would alter the Constitution to remove reservations for SC, ST, and BC communities.