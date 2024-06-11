Telangana govt, private teachers compete to improve enrolment in rural schools

According to education officials, about 3,000 students are set to join government schools in Class 1 across the erstwhile Medak district, while another 500 students have joined different classes in private schools.

Sangareddy District Educational Officer (DEO) Venkateshwarlu said that about 1,100 students have enrolled in the district so far. He added that 786 children who have completed five years in Anganwadi centres have been admitted to the first class of government schools. Additionally, about 600 children from various classes in private schools have also been admitted to government schools, the DEO said.

Education officials said that in the Siddipet district, about 800 students have been admitted to government schools directly from Anganwadi centres, while more than 300 students have transferred from private schools. Nearly 1,000 students have applied for admission to government schools in the Medak district as well.