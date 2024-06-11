Telangana govt, private teachers compete to improve enrolment in rural schools

SANGAREDDY: While political campaigns from the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are still fresh in the minds of people, teachers of government and private schools are now locking horns against each other and have begun canvassing with banners and brochures in rural areas across the erstwhile Medak district in a bid to improve admission rates.
Under the Amma Adarsh Schools initiative, the government has painted schools in many villages while classrooms and bathrooms are also being constructed. With the government focused on improving infrastructure, the teachers are also taking measures to ensure that children from rural areas receive quality education. However, with the new academic year set to start soon, teachers of government and private schools have started initiatives to enrol more students.
The government is conducting the Badi Bata programme from June 6, under which many teachers are visiting villages and urging people to enrol their children in schools. They explain the benefits of education and highlight initiatives such as free education, morning breakfast, midday meals, free textbooks and school uniforms for every student.
According to education officials, about 3,000 students are set to join government schools in Class 1 across the erstwhile Medak district, while another 500 students have joined different classes in private schools.
Sangareddy District Educational Officer (DEO) Venkateshwarlu said that about 1,100 students have enrolled in the district so far. He added that 786 children who have completed five years in Anganwadi centres have been admitted to the first class of government schools. Additionally, about 600 children from various classes in private schools have also been admitted to government schools, the DEO said.
Education officials said that in the Siddipet district, about 800 students have been admitted to government schools directly from Anganwadi centres, while more than 300 students have transferred from private schools. Nearly 1,000 students have applied for admission to government schools in the Medak district as well.