Telangana: Chargesheet imminent in HMDA ex-director's disproportionate assets case

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is in the final stages of filing the chargesheet in the disproportionate assets case against former HMDA director Shiva Balakrishna.

Sources in the department told TNIE that he has been regularly paying visits to the ACB office and submitting his explanations.

“Once this process is completed, we will submit the attachments of the seized properties belonging to the accused. The chargesheet is likely to be filed soon,” said the source.

Notably, the Special Police Establishment (SPE) and ACB court, Nampally, granted conditional bail to Balakrishna in early April as the chargesheet was not filed within the stipulated period of 60 days while rejecting the prisoner in transit (PIT) warrant sought by the ACB officials against him, following which he walked out

of the Chanchalguda jail along with his brother Shiva Naveen.

The SPE court makes an order for the attachment of properties until the completion of proceedings against a public servant if it believes that the assets provisionally attached have been obtained by the accused through corrupt means. On April 23, the ACB arrested three more individuals, including two businesspersons and a private firm employee, for actively assisting and abetting Balakrishna in acquiring assets disproportionate to the known sources of income and getting them registered in their names.

The trio — G Satyanarayana Murthy, P Bharatha Kumar and P Bharani Kumar — was later released on bail.

As per the probe by ACB officials, the market value of illegal assets amassed by Balakrishna is about Rs 300 crore. The amount was earlier thought to be Rs 100 crore.

Balakrishna’s wealth, such as plots, flats and land, was also registered under different names, including that of his wife, daughter, brother, son-in-law and a few others.