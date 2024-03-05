Congress scared to promote youth, alleges PM Modi at Telangana rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress, saying it was 'scared' to promote young leaders and appeared to take a veiled dig at AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge when he said the party was appointing people over 75-80 years.
Addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy district, he also said the "dynastic parties" were targeting him as he was exposing their "scams worth several thousands of crores of rupees.
Launching a tirade against dynasty parties, the PM said that the families become strong but the states will be destroyed. Modi also mentioned that he never made any personal attack but raised his voice against dynasty politics.
“Do people with families have the licence to loot?” the Prime Minister asked. Stating that leaders of dynasty parties only care about their families, Modi said that every family in the country matters to him.
Modi alleged that BRS and Congress are two sides of the same coin and act as "covering fire" for each other. However, this will not go on for long, he added. “The BJP knows how to do surgical strikes as well as airstrikes,” he stressed.
Taking potshots at Congress, Modi said the party never promoted anyone below aged 50. "If they have to appoint someone, they will appoint someone who is 75-80 year old, 85 years. They are afraid that if a 50-year-old man comes and overtakes, what will happen to the family," he added.
Speaking about the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Modi accused the Congress government of "sitting on the files" as they fear that members of the Congress party were also part of the “scam.”
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crores. The projects span key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum, aviation and natural gas.
Thanking the people of Telangana for their love, the PM said that he will give it back to the state as development. “This is Modi’s guarantee,” he emphasized.
(With inputs from PTI)