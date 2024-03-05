Congress scared to promote youth, alleges PM Modi at Telangana rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress, saying it was 'scared' to promote young leaders and appeared to take a veiled dig at AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge when he said the party was appointing people over 75-80 years.

Addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy district, he also said the "dynastic parties" were targeting him as he was exposing their "scams worth several thousands of crores of rupees.

Launching a tirade against dynasty parties, the PM said that the families become strong but the states will be destroyed. Modi also mentioned that he never made any personal attack but raised his voice against dynasty politics.

“Do people with families have the licence to loot?” the Prime Minister asked. Stating that leaders of dynasty parties only care about their families, Modi said that every family in the country matters to him.

Modi alleged that BRS and Congress are two sides of the same coin and act as "covering fire" for each other. However, this will not go on for long, he added. “The BJP knows how to do surgical strikes as well as airstrikes,” he stressed.