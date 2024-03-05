Nothing changed after Congress came to power in Telangana: PM Modi

HYDERABAD: Sharpening his attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that dynasty parties may have different faces but their histories have two things in common - jhoot aur loot (lies and loot). Addressing a public meeting in Adilabad, he said that nothing has changed in Telangana after the Congress succeeded the BRS.

Alleging that the BRS was part of scams like the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Modi charged the Congress government with suppressing the corruption allegations and not taking action.

Criticising the Opposition’s tendency to link everything to the elections on the horizon, the prime minister said that he has come to celebrate “vikas ka utsav” (festival of development) with the people of Telangana.

On the first day of a 10-day whirlwind tour across the country, Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects related to power, rail and roads, worth more than Rs 56,000 crore, in erstwhile Adilabad district and other states on Monday.

Listing several developmental works undertaken in the country in the last 15 days, he said that it will strengthen “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” into “Vikasit Bharat”. He further pointed out that he held discussions with all ministers and top officials regarding an action plan for developed India.

Emphasising that the welfare and pride of tribals is a top priority of the BJP, Modi said that such steps are always met with opposition from dynasty parties. The Sammakka-Sarakka central tribal university to be established in the state is proof of the Central government’s priorities, he added.