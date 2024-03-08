BJP, TDP have decided to work together for upcoming polls: TDP leader Ravindra Kumar

NEW DELHI: Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar claimed on Friday that the BJP, the Jana Sena and his party have decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls and the modalities are being worked out.

A day after TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu held deliberations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda, Kumar told PTI that preliminary discussions have taken place for the "purpose of an alliance" for the Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls, which are held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

"In principle, the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena have decided to work together," he added.

Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan was also part of the discussions that went on for more than an hour and a half at Shah's residence here on Thursday night.