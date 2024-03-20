Hyderabad student goes 'missing' in US, family receives ransom call

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, studying in the United Stated, has gone missing there since March 7 and his family here said they received a "ransom" call.

Mohammed Abdul, a resident of Nacharam here, went to the US in May 2023 to pursue a Masters in IT from Cleveland University, and was staying in Cleveland, his family said.

Mohammed Saleem, Abdul's father, said his son last spoke to him on March 7, and since then he was not in touch with his family and his mobile phone was switched off.

Abdul's roommates in the US informed him that they have lodged a missing complaint with Cleveland Police.

However, on March 19, Abdul's family received a call from an unidentified person, who claimed that Abdul had been kidnapped allegedly by a gang selling drugs and demanded USD 1,200 to "release" him.