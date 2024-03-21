Crops wither as water levels dip in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Lack of rains and depleting groundwater levels are blamed for crops in lakhs of acres in Nalgonda district withering.

Agriculture officials, on the condition of anonymity, said that half of the crop cultivated in the district has withered due to insufficient water.

Paddy and other commercial crops were cultivated in 4,20,523 acres in the Nalgonda district, 3,82,106 acres in Suryapet and 2,91,767 acres in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Of this, half of the crops cultivated in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, and a quarter of the crops in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district have dried up, they say.

Farmers have been unable to save their crops from withering even after digging an additional five to 10 borewells. Agriculture department officials said there was no damage to crops planted in some parts of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district which come under the Musi catchment areas.

Farmers in the Nalgonda district primarily rely on the Nagarjuna Sagar Project for their water requirements, while their counterparts in Suryapet rely on water from the Kaleshwaram project and those in Yadadri draw water from Musi canals. Since the last 15 years, due to heavy rains in the state and abundant water in the projects, the farmers of the erstwhile Nalgonda district have cultivated the land and achieved the desired yield.