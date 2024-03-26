Campaign trail: BRS, BJP off the blocks while Congress lags behind

HYDERABAD: While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) have completed their selection process for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and announced candidates for all the 17 seats in the state, the Congress is lagging far behind.

Both the BJP and BRS have gotten off the blocks swiftly and have already shifted their focus towards campaigning, with prominent leaders strategising at the grassroots level to secure victory for their respective parties.

The BJP has announced all its candidates and launched an aggressive campaign, including road shows and public meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Similarly, the BRS launched its campaign with a public meeting in Karimnagar, with the party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao set to participate in road shows. On Monday, the BRS too announced all its candidates.

However, the Congress has only announced nine Lok Sabha candidates so far, leaving eight seats pending. This probably has to do with the fact that there is intense competition for the tickets for the Khammam, Bhongir, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak, Warangal and Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats.

For example, the Congress has to make a decision whether to wait for sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao who was denied the BJP ticket to join its fold or to announce Atram Suguna, who recently joined its fold, as its candidate. The situation in Medak is similar, where Neelam Madhu is expecting the ticket but Chagalla Narendra Nath is making overtures to the party to admit him in its fold and give him the ticket.