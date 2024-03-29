Phone-tapping scam in Telangana opens a Pandora’s box

Several leaders from the Congress and BJP are now coming forward claiming that their phones too have been tapped during the BRS regime. In fact, most of these leaders are approaching the police to file cases.

On Thursday, TPCC spokesperson Bandi Sudhakar Goud and senior leader Tummeti Sammi Reddy wrote a letter to DGP Ravi Gupta, alleging that their phones were tapped during the 2021 Huzurabad byelection.

In their letter, the duo complained that the Intelligence officers tapped their phones at the behest of former minister T Harish Rao and sought a thorough probe into the issue.

Meanwhile, Nanda Kumar, one of the accused in the alleged cash-for-defection case, also met the DGP on Thursday and complained that former Intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao had tapped his phones. He alleged that after tapping his phones, the then Taskforce DCP detained him illegally and urged the DGP to take action against the officers.

Earlier, Forests & Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha also alleged that her phones and those of her husband Konda Murali were tapped during the 2023 Assembly elections. She alleged that BRS leader and former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had a role in tapping their phones.