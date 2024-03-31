Heatwaves, warmer nights likely in some parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: Not just the days, now, even the nights have become hotter in the state owing to surging temperatures in the mid-summer season.

With March ending on a blazing note, little relief is in sight as mercury levels continue to rise day by day. The IMD said that dry weather will prevail in the state, as well as warm nights are likely to prevail in the districts of Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Mulugu, Bhadradrikothagudem and neighbouring areas.

In addition, heatwave conditions will also be experienced in isolated pockets of the districts of Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Rajanna Sircilla and other places.

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for April 1-3 as temperatures will see an unusual rise.

Yellow and orange alerts will continue for the next five days as maximum temperatures are likely continue to be around 44°C-45°C.

As of Saturday, maximum temperatures in all the 33 districts crossed the 40 °C mark, whereas the highest maximum temperature record in the state stood at 43.10 °C in Nalgonda, followed by 43°C in Suryapet and Bhadradri, as per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society report.

The city recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.50° C in Kapra.