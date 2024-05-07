Heading for a photo finish in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With just five days left for all political parties to convince citizens why they deserve to represent them in Parliament, campaigning has reached a fever pitch, especially in constituencies where the contest appears to be neck-and-neck.

Various internal surveys conducted by the three major parties in the fray in Telangana — the Congress, BJP and BRS — point to a straightforward battle between the two national parties in seven constituencies and triangular contests in five to six Lok Sabha seats. In the remaining constituencies, one party has a clear edge and is expected to win without much fuss.

Considering the stakes, it’s hardly surprising that all the parties have pulled in their heavyweights to campaign. While the BJP’s campaign is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress top guns like AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and its star campaigners Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have been toiling hard. The BRS campaign is led by its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao.