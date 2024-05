HYDERABAD: Exuding confidence that the Congress will win 13 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that there will be an increase in the ruling party’s vote share. He, however, said that the party may be limited to nine seats if the “BRS conspiracies” worked out.

The chief minister reviewed the voting trends based on the survey reports and feedback from party functionaries.

“We don’t know what BRS has done in the election. It becomes a little difficult to assess the election without knowing what they (BRS) have done. But BRS candidates will lose their security deposits in six seats,” Revanth told reporters during an informal interaction at his residence.

Stating that the BRS made the saffron party a viable political force in the state, he said that the pink party’s approach of “zero opposition” paved the way for the rise of the BJP in Telangana.

Revanth reiterated that the BJP was likely to get 220 seats across India, with the margin of error in his assessment being 10%.

Earlier in the day, the TPCC chief’s office indicated that the Congress would win in Nalgonda, Bhongir, Khammam, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Medak, Zaheerabad, Chevella and Secunderabad constituencies.

New ration cards soon

Stating that the state government will soon start accepting applications for new ration cards, the chief minister said that his administration will procure agricultural produce directly from farmers and supply it to holders of ration cards at subsidised prices.

Stating that the time for politics has ended, Revanth said that accepting applications for ration cards, which was stopped during the BRS regime, would be a continuous process.