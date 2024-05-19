Ryots in Telangana worried as rains delay paddy sales

KAMAREDDY: Flash rains have been disrupting the ongoing paddy purchase activity in the Kamareddy district, causing concern among farmers about whether paddy sales would be completed or not. This situation has also become a challenge for the officials.

Over the past three days, flash rains have affected several parts of the Kamareddy Assembly constituency, disrupting paddy purchases and soaking paddy stocks.

Officials have been sending alert messages through WhatsApp to paddy purchase centre staff and farmers, advising them to use tarpaulins to protect the paddy stocks. However, these measures have not been sufficient to control the situation

One of the elected representatives from Kamareddy noted that officials lack alternative plans to speed up the paddy purchase process.